6 Design Trends the Internet Is Obsessed With

Apartment search website Rent Café recently compiled a list of the trendiest interior design searches from Google, offering insight into how we’ll all be decorating our homes in 2022. (Or, more likely, highlighting all the pictures we will print out intending to pin them to our inspiration boards, except they will quickly get covered up by the same piles of junk that have been sitting around for several presidential administrations.)

Still, inspiration is everywhere, and especially online. What follows is a thumbnail guide to six trending design aesthetics and the kind of person who might decorate their home with each of them.

Japandi

Photo: Followtheflow, Shutterstock

Japandi was 2021’s decorating trend leader according to Google; searches for the term were up 1217% in 2021 compared for 2020. Japandi combines the minimalism of traditional Japanese decor with the functionality of Scandinavian interior design. The two countries are far apart geographically, but their aesthetic sense are similar. Both are prize tranquility, and simplicity, so japandi design is all about clean lines, light colours, and lots of open space. It’s a sophisticated look that is perfect for a person who sees their home as a calm oasis in a cluttered and troubling world.

Dark Academia

Photo: Julia_Martyniuk, Shutterstock

The second trendiest design term in 2021, dark academia, is close to the opposite of japandi. It’s a style characterised by dark wooden furniture, dense, cluttered rooms, classical greek statues, and tons and tons of old books. Dark academia lies somewhere between goth and steampunk, but minus the more cartoonish flourishes of each. Imagine how Mary Shelly might have decorated the study where she kept her dead husband’s heart in a desk drawer and you have an idea of the dark academia look. Decorate like this if you are really into Harry Potter or a little too old for Sisters of Mercy posters.

Cottagecore

Photo: BrianScantlebury, Shutterstock

Next on the list is cottagecore, a social-media-powered design trend that suggests rural, country living. Think Irish knit sweaters, dried flowers, antique furniture, country plaid patterns, too many plants, and, (god help us all) the return of macramé. Like dark academia, cottagecore is strongly anti-modernism, but it is without the focus on darkness and intellectualism. Instead, it’s about good, old country ways — but only the quaint parts. It’s ruralism with money and taste instead of surly insularism and meth addiction. Decorate like this if you wear flowered dresses and want a ton of instagram likes.

Grandmillenial

Photo: exopixel, Shutterstock

A portmanteau of “grandma” and “millennia,” grandmillenial design references pre-modernism America with its combination of embroidered linens, needlepoint pillows, ornate chandeliers, and wicker and walnut furniture. It’s basically how your grandmother kept her house in 1947, or an anti-cool celebration of everything stuffy and outdated. It reminds me of the forgotten “normcore” trend of the 1990s. Grandmillenial is not as rural or fussy as cottagecore and not as gloomy as dark academia, but it shares a rejection of technology and the modern world with both. Decorate like this if you want to save money by making use of your dead relatives’ stuff.

Maximalism

Screenshot: FotoHelin, Shutterstock

Rounding out the list of 2021’s trendiest decorating terms is maximalism. This is a style for people who want to make a bold statement by decorating their homes with literally everything. Imagine a dizzying decor of colours, prints, layers, patterns, and tchotchkes. Maximalism is like a middle class Victorian house where every surface is decorated and there’s crap everywhere, but combined with the colourful, cocaine-and-conspicuous-consumption of 1980s chic. Decorate like this if you are the kind of person who says, “I’m not here to make friends” when you appear on a reality show, or you are nouveau riche.