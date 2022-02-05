International Women’s Day: 5 Shows That Celebrate the Sisterhood

International Women’s Day may be just one day on the calendar — March 8 — but that sisterhood spirit could and should last all year long, if you ask me. So to get you fired up for IWD and beyond, here are five shows that celebrate the strong female lead vibes that we love.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan is an absolute gem as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s Jewish New York housewife who unexpectedly becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband can’t cut it in the industry. There’s a beautiful support cast too — headed up by Alex Borstein as Midge’s manager Susie Myerson — and the later seasons offer a really lovely look at blended families and what it takes to support each other. Midge’s date in ‘It’s Comedy or Cabbage’ (Season 3, Episode 5) is one of the most romantic sequences ever, if you ask me.

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel starts on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video, with two new episodes each week. You can catch up on the first three seasons while you’re there.

Janet Jackson

This four-part docu series looks at what it was really like growing up as the youngest in the Jackson family. Janet Jackson opens up about her family life, love life, early career moves, and breaking all kinds of records. But it’s the Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” and the truly over-the-top backlash over a nipple that really hits you.

Janet Jackson is on Stan.

Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — need I say more? These two absolute queens have brought such a wonderful vibrance to ageing, friendship and divorce that I really don’t want this show to end. If you haven’t seen the show yet, let me give you this: After getting dumped by their husbands — for each other — they team up and produce sex toys for older women. Get amongst it.

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie are due to hit Netflix later this year. In the meantime you can catch up on the seven seasons already released.

Insecure

One of my friends put me onto this beauty and my only regret is that I didn’t get into this show earlier. It stars Issa Rae — who also co-created the series — alongside a bunch of super sassy characters who talk openly about sex, work, ambitions and just trying to fit in, both with your friends group as you all get older, and the wider community. Issa’s pep talks to herself in the mirror are a thing of beauty.

All five seasons of Insecure are on Binge.

Agent Carter

With so many spin-offs from the MCU now, you’d be forgiven for missing this Marvel gem. Peggy Carter made her entrance into the epic film series in Captain America, and the TV series really showcases her many talents. It also offers a lot more insight into her friendship with Howard Stark. As a bonus, the mid-century costumes are glorious.

Both seasons of Agent Carter are on Disney+.

Happy International Women’s Day everybody!