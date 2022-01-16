Use This Tool to Find Out Where You Can Work Remotely on Your Team’s Schedule

Now that many people who’ve had the option of working remotely during the pandemic are being called back into the office, it’s becoming increasingly clear that not all employers are on-board with the arrangement. Initially instituted to help prevent employees from contracting COVID-19, work-from-home policies began expiring once vaccines became widely available.

But some employers have gone in a different direction, allowing people to work remotely on a permanent basis. (In some cases, because they stopped renting office space during the pandemic.)

If you’re among those given that option, you may be considering a move to a new city — or even country. Whether it’s because of weather, being closer to family, or a lower cost of living (or a combination of factors), the possibilities may seem endless. But if you’re still required to work the same set of hours as the rest of your team, you’re going to want to pick a place where that’s feasible. Here’s how to identify these spots, and narrow down your choices based on their timezone.

How to find a new location for working remotely

Instead of doing hours of research, you may want to try Kayak’s new interactive “Find a Timezone That Works” tool to help narrow down potential places to relocate. To use it, select your job’s timezone from a dropdown menu, and then browse your options.

In addition to a global map, your options are also available in list form, (inexplicably) ranked from worst to best, based first on their timezone, and whether you could live there and keep your current work schedule without too much hassle. Information on timezone/time difference, border status, and COVID-19 vaccination rate is included for destination on the list.

There are a total of 111 countries included in this tool — selected either because they’re among the most searched destinations on Kayak’s website, and/or because they’ve announced their enhanced visa policies for remote workers.