This App Brings TikTok’s Discoverability to Spotify

The secret to TikTok’s addictive nature is twofold. One, it uses an endless scrolling interface, meaning you can swipe through video after video for as long as you can hold out. Two, its algorithm is incredibly effective at figuring out your interests, so it mostly shows you videos you will want to see. If you’ve been having a hard time finding new music lately, a new app takes the TikTok approach to the Spotify algorithm to help you discover your next favourite song.

The app, Anthem, was designed to help you discover new music based on your Spotify listening history. It’s currently an iOS-exclusive, but according to the developer, the Android version is on the way. Anthem works by connecting to your existing Spotify account; once linked, it takes a look at the music you’ve streamed in the past in order to deliver you a feed of songs that should, hopefully, match your tastes. It works whether you pay for Spotify or not (I don’t), so anyone can get in on the recommendations.

As a cherry on top, you can swipe through these songs as you would on TikTok, which makes browsing new tracks fun and familiar. Keep in mind, this app isn’t designed to stream your songs; it’s a personalised music recommendation service, playing only a 30-second preview of each track. Though you can’t listen to music exclusively through Anthem, it’s still a neat tool for finding new songs in a scrolling format.

Gif: Joel Cunningham

How to use Anthem to discover new music

When you first boot up the app, follow the on-screen instructions to link your Spotify account. Be aware that you’ll need to grant Anthem a lot of access to your Spotify information, including your email, Spotify playing history, and other details. That’s just the nature of using a Spotify client like Anthem, but it’s a worth consideration if you are concerned about your privacy.

Once your account is linked, create an Anthem username. The app will then show you a list of songs based on your listening history; pick your favourites among these options, then pick at least two “clubs” to join. Anthem clubs are pages for users to share songs and discuss, and have different themes. For example, there’s a film music club, an EDM beats club, a club of songs to get high to, and more. You don’t need to participate in these clubs, but Anthem does require you to choose at least two when signing up.

If you’re just looking to get to the swiping, the Discover page is your friend. Here, you can vertically scroll through Anthem’s song recommendations. If you encounter a song you like, tap “Save” and Anthem will add it to a new “My Anthem” playlist in Spotify. If you don’t like the song, just swipe it away. To refine your feed, hit the Filter tab in the top right and choose from the available genres.

Anthem is a new app, so expect to see additional features and changes as time goes on. You can share your thoughts with the developer from this Reddit thread, as well as visit their official website for more info.

[XDA Developers]