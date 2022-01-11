The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Every Curious Update You Need to Know About

Fans of the beautifully bizarre Umbrella Academy series will be glad to hear that we’ve had a handful of updates on the production of season 3.

If you are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this warped story, we’ve pulled together a guide on everything we know so far.

What’s The Umbrella Academy?

If you’ve never watched before, the series follows the story of 43 children who were born on the same day, to mothers who were not pregnant until the day of. Seven of these children were adopted by a megalomaniac billionaire, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and they were trained to become kid superheroes under the Umbrella Academy.

The series is weird and wonderful and takes audiences through time and space as the siblings attempt to stop the end of the world, over and over again.

The show is a screen adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s comics.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

Fans will be pleased to know their old favourites will be returning, even (spoiler alert!) Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves – though Collider has reported this character will be nothing like the one we met in previous seasons.

Tom Hopper returns as Luther, David Castañeda plays Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman is coming back as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page is reprising his role of Vanya, too.

Collider also shared that Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Jordan Claire Robbins are expected to return to their roles of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Lila Pitts, Pogo, and Grace Hargreeves.

The introduction of the Sparrow Academy – which is a flipped version of the Umbrella Academy in an alternate timeline – introduces Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Number Five and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Number Six.

What’s the season release date?

It was previously thought that late 2021 may be on the cards for The Umbrella Academy season 3, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. In a recent teaser trailer, Netflix confirmed that the next season will arrive in 2022. We have no idea of the month yet.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

We don’t have an official trailer as of yet, but we do have a teaser trailer which you can watch here. Netflix also released a little video of Umbrella Academy trivia during its TUDUM fan event. Check that out below.

Tell me about the plot of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers!

Okay, so season two closed with our arrival into an alternate 2019, where we met the Sparrow Academy and saw Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Ben (number six) alive and well again.

We don’t know loads about the storyline for The Umbrella Academy season 3, but there are some small pieces of information floating around.

Deadline has reported that we’ll be seeing the introduction of Christopher, Sparrow Number Seven – also known as Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube. Apparently, this telekinetic cube is treated like any other family member – naturally – and has the ability to act as an oracle, turn a room freezing cold and bring on feelings of extreme fear.

While the Sparrow Academy exists as an alternate version of the Umbrella Academy, the members and their powers are different to those of the OG squad. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out.

Netflix dropped new posters for the members of the Sparrow Academy in early January 2022, giving a little more insight into each character.

marcus thinks he's soooooo tough https://t.co/JN5z9ruobk — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Where can I watch seasons 1 and 2?

As I’m sure you’ve gathered at this point, the first and second seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.

