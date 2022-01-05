Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in January

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It is a new year and a whole lot of movies and TV shows look a lot closer on this side of 2022. Sadly, many of us are spending time in isolation yet again this year but luckily there’s no shortage of new things to stream in January.

We have the highly anticipated return of a few favourite series this month including Ozark, The Sinner and Euphoria. Aussie streaming service Stan is also bringing out a summer of originals with Jamie Dornan’s The Tourist, Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s Wolf Like Me and Zac Efron’s Gold.

Here’s everything you can find on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in January 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix in January

Ozark – Season 4 Part 1 (21/01/2022)

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

Synopsis provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for January:

January 1:

Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke

S.W.A.T – Season 4

The Hook Up Plan – Season 3

Young Sheldon – Season 4

January 4:

Action Pack

Spider-Man: Far From Home

January 5:

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

January 6:

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 2

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

January 7:

Hype House

Johnny Test – Season 2

Mother/Android

January 10:

Undercover – Season 3

January 11:

Dear Mother

January 12:

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

January 13:

Brazen

Chosen

Photocopier

The Journalist

January 14:

After Life – Season 3

Archive 81

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

The House

January 18:

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

January 19:

El marginal – Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Too Hot to Handle – Season 3

January 20:

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment

January 21:

My Father’s Violin

Munich – The Edge of War

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

Ozark – Season 4

January 24:

Three Songs for Benazir

January 25:

Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Snowpiercer – Season 3

January 26:

The Sinner – Season 4: Percy

January 27:

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

January 28:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Orbital Children

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

January TBC:

All of Us Are Dead

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan (Netflix Game)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Netflix Game)

I Am Georgina

Krispee Street (Netflix Game)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Start streaming on Netflix here.

What’s streaming on Stan in January

The Tourist (02/01/2022)

BAFTA nominee Jamie Dornan stars as ‘The Man’ in the upcoming Stan Original Series The Tourist – a mystery-packed six-part thriller charting one man’s search for his identity. From Emmy and Golden Globe-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag) and headed up by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cake$), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Roadkill), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing), Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified).

Gold (26/1/2022)

Starring Zac Efron and set against the backdrop of a vast, unique and unforgiving landscape, the Stan Original Film Gold is a taut thriller about greed and the lengths people will go to secure themselves a fortune. When two drifters travelling through the outback stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold.

Synopsis provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for January:

January 1:

Interstellar

Doctor Who: Christmas Special 2020: Revolution of the Daleks

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.

January 2:

The Tourist – Season 1

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge – Season 1

Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge

Upgrade

January 3:

Yellowstone – Season 4, Episode 10 (Final)

Claws – Season 4, Episode 5

January 4:

The Billionaire Scoundrel – Season 1

The Raid

The Raid 2

January 5:

Time is a Killer – Season 1

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 11

Eraser

Mr Kaplan

January 6:

Lansky

Trigger Point – 2021

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 10

Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 2

Three Many Weddings

January 7:

Search Party – Season 5

Station Eleven – Season 1, Episode 8-9

The First 48 Hours – Seasons 20-21

Enemy

My Little Pony: Pony Life – Seasons 1-2

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Rainbow Road Trip

January 8:

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 1

Eagle Eye

January 9:

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 6

Five Minutes Of Heaven

January 10:

The Spy Who Raised Me

Claws – Season 4, Episode 6

Misunderstood (Incompresa)

In Bloom

January 11:

Hawking: Can You Hear Me?

Geostorm

Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 2 and Miniseries

January 12:

That Damn Michael Che – Season 1

Inspector Ricciardi – Season 1

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 12

January 13:

Wolf Like Me – Season 1

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 11

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Sister (L’enfant D’en Haut)

January 14:

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episode 34-39

Station Eleven – Season 1, Episode 10 (Final)

Walker – Season 2, Episode 7

Project Blue Book – Season 2

The Journey

Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 3 and specials

January 15:

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 2

The Fugitive

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Iron Giant

Superman Returns

Tango & Cash

Unforgiven

January 16:

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 7

Alick and Albert

January 17:

Claws – Season 4, Episode 7

Along Came A Spider

Goodbye First Love

January 18:

Living In Sin: Inside A Religious Reform School

Blessed Madness

January 19:

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 13

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cosimo And Nicole

January 20:

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 12

Melancholia

Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)

January 21:

Walker – Season 2, Episode 8

60 Days In – Season 6

Mandy

Two Irenes

January 22:

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 4

Another World (Un Altro Mondo)

January 23:

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 8

Billions – Season 6, Episode 1

Big Game

January 24:

Claws – Season 4, Episode 8

9.

Against The Wind (Des Vents Contraires)

The Champion

Noise

January 25:

Secret Life of a Girl Gang: The Untold Story

Spider (Arana)

He Died With a Felafel In His Hand

Brother’s Nest

January 26:

Gold

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 14

The Kings Of Mykonos

January 27:

Unfaithful – Season 1

How to be a Good Wife

Beginning

Jasper Jones

Lantana

January 28:

Walker – Season 2, Episode 9

Roadkill – Season 1

Crime Wave

January 29:

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 4

No Man Of God

Gaia

January 30:

Billions – Season 6, Episode 2

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 9

At the End of the Tunnel

January 31:

Claws – Season 4, Episode 9

Salvo

Next To Her

Start streaming on Stan here.

What’s streaming on Disney+ in January

The Eternals (12/01/2022)

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again

Synopsis provided by Disney.

Disney+ full streaming list for January:

January 5:

Amphibia – Season 3 (new episodes)

Delicacies Destiny

Good Trouble – Seasons 1-2

Siren – Seasons 1-3

The Fosters – Seasons 1-5

The Simpsons – Season 32

Tokyo MER – Season 1

January 7:

Fantastic Mr Fox

Marley & Me

The Big Short

The Perfect Adventure

January 12:

Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 1

Gabby Duran and the Unstittables – Season 2

Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steel Dossier

Puppy Dog Pals – New Episodes

Eternals

January 19:

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

January 21:

The Hate U Give

January 26:

Breakthrough – Seasons 1-2

Marvel’s Hit Monkey – Season 1

Winnie The Pooh, A Valentine For You

World’s Deadliest Snakes – Season 1

New Episodes in January

Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)

Big Sky – Season 2

Our Kind of People

Snowdrop

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

Station 19 – Season 5

Queens

The Big Leap

The Book of Boba Fett

The Simpsons – Season 33

Start streaming on Disney+ here.

What’s streaming on Binge in January:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts (01/01/2022)

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and other cast members across all eight Harry Potter films travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Euphoria – Season 2 (10/01/2022)

Following a group of high-school students as they navigate the trials and tribulations of teen life, and dealing with love, rage, identity, drugs, sex and everything in between, Euphoria is a break-out show with Season 1 becoming one of the most popular shows on BINGE last year.

All synopses are provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for January:

January 1

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Young Sheldon – Season 4

Jersey Shore: 12 Days of Jerzmas

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: Insurrection

F9: The Fast Saga

Scream, 2 and 3

January 3

Naked and Afraid – Season 7, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Call the Midwife – Season 11, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals

Coastal Elites

Paddock to Plate – Season 1

The Constant Gardener

January 4

Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off – Season 12, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slide – Season 12, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago Fire – Season 4-5

Chicago P.D. – Seasons 5-6

Law & Order – Seasons 12-15

Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 14-18

Food Safari Fire – Season 1

All Eyes and Ears

Backtrack Boys

Aussie Pickers – Season 1

Closed Circuit

January 5

Killer in Plain Sight – Season 1

The Cleaning Lady – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 8

Forged in Fire – Season 8 (finale)

Britain’s Best Home Cook – Season 3

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Dawn of the Dead

Dracula Untold

January 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Foo Fighters Then And Now – Season 1

Curvy Brides Boutique – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

And Just Like That – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Wrath of Man

Werewolves Within

The War Wagon

Friday Night Lights

January 7

Fighting Season – Season 1

Death Row Stories – Season 1

Holmes & Holmes: Father & Son Renovation – Season 1

Making It – Season 3, Episode 6

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 2

Nocturnal Animals

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Phantom of the Opera

Phantom Thread

Australia Day

What a Girl Wants

Truman

Pulp Fiction

Zoolander

Lost in Translation

January 8

Death in Paradise – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss

A Discovery of Witches – Season 3

Unbroken

Love Story

Saturday Night Fever

Winchester ’73

January 9

The Graham Norton Show – Season 29 (new episodes weekly)

Appearances

Valentine Road

Sgt. Stubby

The Thing Called Love

January 10

Euphoria – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend – Season 1

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Shangri-La – Season 1

Cops – Season 31

Blue Bloods – Season 9

Tina Turner: Live In Barcelona

The Who: Live at Kilburn 1977

Looking for Infinity: El Camino

January 11

Desert Collectors – Season 1

Who Shot Bigge & Tupac?

Colleen Stan: The Girl in the Box – Season 1

Tokyo Phoenix: The Rise of Modern Japan

Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro Sr.

The Age of Nature – Season 1

Horizon: Dippy and the Whale

Magnum P.I – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Robin Williams Remembered

Trace of Evil – Season 1 and 3

Covert Affairs – Seasons 1-5

January 12

Democracy for Sale

Searching for Cleopatra

Dan Snow’s Normal Walks – Season 1

Superman & Lois – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Horizon: Feast to Save the Planer

Naomi – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Wonder List with Bill Weir – Season 1

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 4

Greece! From The Mountains to the Shoreline – Season 2

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise

Law & Order: UK – Seasons 1-5

January 13

Peacemaker – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Batwoman – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways – Season 4

The Feud

Surveillance Oz – Season 6

Hawaii Five-0 – Season 9

Martha Speaks – Season 6

Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story – Season 1

Eminent Monsters

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms – Season 1

How I Caught The Killer – Season 2

Great Rivers of Europe – Season 1

January 14

See No Evil – Season 6

I Hate Jane Austen

Mary Berry Classic – Season 1

Secret of Althorp: The Spencers

Knuckleball

Les Miserables

The Fantastic

Percy vs Goliath

Regarding Henry

January 15

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Season 1

Magic Arch

Flashdance

Last Cab to Darwin

The Far Country

January 16

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Before I Go To Sleep

The Spoilers

How To Be A Good Wife

January 17

Malaysian Airlines 370 Disappearance: Have We Been Lied To?

History of the World In Two Hours

Dirty John, The Dirty Truth

True Life Crime UK – Season 2

World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 1

The Kings of Napa – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live 0 Season 47, Episode 10

Intervention – Season 4

The Great Train Robbery: The Hidden Tapes

January 18

Summer House – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

Peep and the Big Wide World – Season 5

Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom

Pyramids: Solving the Mystery – Season 1

Life After People

Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 4

Sounds Like Home

Diana

Mae West: Dirty Blonde

January 19

Verdun: The Battle of the Great War

Walking Britain’s Roman Roads – Season 1

I, Caesar – Season 1

The Chocolate Queen – Season 2

Eat Well For Less – Season 1

Somebody Somewhere – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

January 20

Gulag: The Story – Season 1

Van Gogh: Brush With Genius

Killing the Messenger: The Deadly Cost of News

Eugenics: Science’s Greatest Scandal – Season 1

Biography: Kisstory Parts 1 and 2

January 21

Dragon’s Den – Season 18

Rooster Cogburn

Twist

Crime Wave

An Officer and A Gentlemen

Live By Night

January 23

The Coolangatta Gold

Next To Her

Trainspotting

Shenandoah

Bonnie and Clyde

January 24

Elizabeth: The Invincible Queen

At Her Majesty’s Service – Season 1

Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty

Eat Well For Less: New Zealand – Season 2

Beyond Oak Island – Season 1

History Uncovered – Season 1

January 25

Teen Mom UK: My Mum and Me – Season 1

Waiting: The Van Duren Story

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 5

Besieged – The Ned Kelly Story

Hidden Britain by Drone – Season 2

January 26

Teen Mom 2: Girls Night Out

Cigar Box Blues

Britain On Film With Tony Robinson – Season 1

Rust Valley Restorers – Season 4

January 27

Attenborough: Trials of Life – Season 1

Citizens of Boomtown: Story of the Boomtown Rats

Campaigns That Made History

Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild Untold Story of Ozploitation

Grand Designs UK – Season 19

The Fallout

January 28

Jeffrey Dahmer: Killer Cannibal – Season 1

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

January 29

The Dark Tower

January 30

The Enemy Within

American Beauty

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island

January 31

Tom and Jerry In New York – Season 1

Confucius

Namatjira Project

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1

Jewels of the Alps – Italy’s Great Lakes – Season 1

Suburban Gangsters – Season 1

Start streaming on Binge here.

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January?

The Tender Bar (7/1/2022)

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R., a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colourful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer and is directed by George Clooney.

Synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for January:

January 1

Fast & Furious 9

The Sparks Brothers

Young Sheldon – Season 4

January 4

Dream Horse

January 5

Red Dog: True Blue

January 6

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

January 7

Arctic Drift

The Tender Bar

January 12

The Judge

January 14

City of Lies

Do, Re & Mi – Season 1

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Nike’s Big Bet

January 15

All Things Valentine

Deepest Cut

Dope

Home By Spring

Love To The Rescue

Matching Hearts

The Lobster

The Story of Us

January 19

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

January 20

The Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog

93 Days

A Trip To Jamaica

Accidental Spy

Ajuwaya

Alakada Reloaded

Banana Island Ghost

Bro Jekwu

Children of Mud

Couple of Days

Crazy People

Delivery Boy

Esohe

Excess Luggage

Fix Us

From Lagos With Love

Gold Statue

Hire a Man

Hire a Woman

Idahosa Trails

My London Slave

The Ghost and the Tout

The Island

The Wedding Party

The Women

When Love Happens

Wives on Strike

Wives on Strike (The Revolution)

January 21

As We See It

My Son

January 22

Buckley’s Chance

The Forever Purge

January 25

Shane

January 26

Inglourious Basterds

January 31

Flashback

Start streaming on Amazon Prime Video here.

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in January?

Ray Donovan: The Movie (16/1/2022)

Ray Donovan is back with a bang! The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

Synopsis provided by Paramount.

Paramount+’s full streaming list for January:

January 1

Five Bedrooms – Season 3

Dream Team: Birth of the Modern Athlete

January 5

Buried

Gossip

January 7

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Game

Good Sam

January 11

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

January 13

The Panthers

January 14

A Quiet Place II

January 16

Ray Donovan: The Movie

January 22

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

January 26

The Gilded Age

Start streaming on Paramount+ here

Well if this list is anything to go by 2022 is already shaping up to be better than 2021 thanks to its streaming offerings alone.

If you missed everything streaming over the Christmas break you can catch up on that list here or check out our team’s weekly recommendations here.