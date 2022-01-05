Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in January

It is a new year and a whole lot of movies and TV shows look a lot closer on this side of 2022. Sadly, many of us are spending time in isolation yet again this year but luckily there’s no shortage of new things to stream in January.
We have the highly anticipated return of a few favourite series this month including Ozark, The Sinner and Euphoria. Aussie streaming service Stan is also bringing out a summer of originals with Jamie Dornan’s The Tourist, Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s Wolf Like Me and Zac Efron’s Gold.
Here’s everything you can find on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in January 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix in January
Ozark – Season 4 Part 1 (21/01/2022)
Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.
Netflix’s full streaming list for January:
January 1:
- Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke
- S.W.A.T – Season 4
- The Hook Up Plan – Season 3
- Young Sheldon – Season 4
January 4:
- Action Pack
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
January 5:
- Four to Dinner
- Rebelde
January 6:
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 2
- The Club: Part 2
- The Wasteland
January 7:
- Hype House
- Johnny Test – Season 2
- Mother/Android
January 10:
- Undercover – Season 3
January 11:
- Dear Mother
January 12:
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
January 13:
- Brazen
- Chosen
- Photocopier
- The Journalist
January 14:
- After Life – Season 3
- Archive 81
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
- This Is Not a Comedy
- The House
January 18:
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
January 19:
- El marginal – Season 4
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico
- Too Hot to Handle – Season 3
January 20:
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
- The Royal Treatment
January 21:
- My Father’s Violin
- Munich – The Edge of War
- Summer Heat
- That Girl Lay Lay
- Ozark – Season 4
January 24:
- Three Songs for Benazir
January 25:
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 2
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
- Snowpiercer – Season 3
January 26:
- The Sinner – Season 4: Percy
January 27:
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
January 28:
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness
- Feria: The Darkest Light
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
- Home Team
- In From the Cold
- The Orbital Children
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
January TBC:
- All of Us Are Dead
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan (Netflix Game)
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Netflix Game)
- I Am Georgina
- Krispee Street (Netflix Game)
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
What’s streaming on Stan in January
The Tourist (02/01/2022)
BAFTA nominee Jamie Dornan stars as ‘The Man’ in the upcoming Stan Original Series The Tourist – a mystery-packed six-part thriller charting one man’s search for his identity. From Emmy and Golden Globe-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag) and headed up by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cake$), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Roadkill), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing), Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified).
Gold (26/1/2022)
Starring Zac Efron and set against the backdrop of a vast, unique and unforgiving landscape, the Stan Original Film Gold is a taut thriller about greed and the lengths people will go to secure themselves a fortune. When two drifters travelling through the outback stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold.
Stan’s full streaming list for January:
January 1:
- Interstellar
- Doctor Who: Christmas Special 2020: Revolution of the Daleks
- Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.
January 2:
- The Tourist – Season 1
- Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge – Season 1
- Louis Theroux: Mothers on the Edge
- Upgrade
January 3:
- Yellowstone – Season 4, Episode 10 (Final)
- Claws – Season 4, Episode 5
January 4:
- The Billionaire Scoundrel – Season 1
- The Raid
- The Raid 2
January 5:
- Time is a Killer – Season 1
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 11
- Eraser
- Mr Kaplan
January 6:
- Lansky
- Trigger Point – 2021
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 10
- Transformers: Rescue Bots – Season 2
- Three Many Weddings
January 7:
- Search Party – Season 5
- Station Eleven – Season 1, Episode 8-9
- The First 48 Hours – Seasons 20-21
- Enemy
- My Little Pony: Pony Life – Seasons 1-2
- My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Rainbow Road Trip
January 8:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 1
- Eagle Eye
January 9:
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 6
- Five Minutes Of Heaven
January 10:
- The Spy Who Raised Me
- Claws – Season 4, Episode 6
- Misunderstood (Incompresa)
- In Bloom
January 11:
- Hawking: Can You Hear Me?
- Geostorm
- Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 2 and Miniseries
January 12:
- That Damn Michael Che – Season 1
- Inspector Ricciardi – Season 1
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 12
January 13:
- Wolf Like Me – Season 1
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 11
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Sister (L’enfant D’en Haut)
January 14:
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episode 34-39
- Station Eleven – Season 1, Episode 10 (Final)
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 7
- Project Blue Book – Season 2
- The Journey
- Transformers: Cyberverse – Season 3 and specials
January 15:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 2
- The Fugitive
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- The Iron Giant
- Superman Returns
- Tango & Cash
- Unforgiven
January 16:
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 7
- Alick and Albert
January 17:
- Claws – Season 4, Episode 7
- Along Came A Spider
- Goodbye First Love
January 18:
- Living In Sin: Inside A Religious Reform School
- Blessed Madness
January 19:
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 13
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Cosimo And Nicole
January 20:
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 12
- Melancholia
- Beloved (Les Bien-aimés)
January 21:
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 8
- 60 Days In – Season 6
- Mandy
- Two Irenes
January 22:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 4
- Another World (Un Altro Mondo)
January 23:
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 8
- Billions – Season 6, Episode 1
- Big Game
January 24:
- Claws – Season 4, Episode 8
- 9.
- Against The Wind (Des Vents Contraires)
- The Champion
- Noise
January 25:
- Secret Life of a Girl Gang: The Untold Story
- Spider (Arana)
- He Died With a Felafel In His Hand
- Brother’s Nest
January 26:
- Gold
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 14
- The Kings Of Mykonos
January 27:
- Unfaithful – Season 1
- How to be a Good Wife
- Beginning
- Jasper Jones
- Lantana
January 28:
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 9
- Roadkill – Season 1
- Crime Wave
January 29:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 4
- No Man Of God
- Gaia
January 30:
- Billions – Season 6, Episode 2
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 9
- At the End of the Tunnel
January 31:
- Claws – Season 4, Episode 9
- Salvo
- Next To Her
What’s streaming on Disney+ in January
Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again
Disney+ full streaming list for January:
January 5:
- Amphibia – Season 3 (new episodes)
- Delicacies Destiny
- Good Trouble – Seasons 1-2
- Siren – Seasons 1-3
- The Fosters – Seasons 1-5
- The Simpsons – Season 32
- Tokyo MER – Season 1
January 7:
- Fantastic Mr Fox
- Marley & Me
- The Big Short
- The Perfect Adventure
January 12:
- Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 1
- Gabby Duran and the Unstittables – Season 2
- Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steel Dossier
- Puppy Dog Pals – New Episodes
- Eternals
January 19:
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2
January 21:
- The Hate U Give
January 26:
- Breakthrough – Seasons 1-2
- Marvel’s Hit Monkey – Season 1
- Winnie The Pooh, A Valentine For You
- World’s Deadliest Snakes – Season 1
New Episodes in January
- Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)
- Big Sky – Season 2
- Our Kind of People
- Snowdrop
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
- Station 19 – Season 5
- Queens
- The Big Leap
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Simpsons – Season 33
What’s streaming on Binge in January:
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts (01/01/2022)
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and other cast members across all eight Harry Potter films travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Euphoria – Season 2 (10/01/2022)
Following a group of high-school students as they navigate the trials and tribulations of teen life, and dealing with love, rage, identity, drugs, sex and everything in between, Euphoria is a break-out show with Season 1 becoming one of the most popular shows on BINGE last year.
Binge’s full streaming list for January:
January 1
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
- Young Sheldon – Season 4
- Jersey Shore: 12 Days of Jerzmas
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- F9: The Fast Saga
- Scream, 2 and 3
January 3
- Naked and Afraid – Season 7, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Call the Midwife – Season 11, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals
- Coastal Elites
- Paddock to Plate – Season 1
- The Constant Gardener
January 4
- Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 12, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slide – Season 12, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago Fire – Season 4-5
- Chicago P.D. – Seasons 5-6
- Law & Order – Seasons 12-15
- Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 14-18
- Food Safari Fire – Season 1
- All Eyes and Ears
- Backtrack Boys
- Aussie Pickers – Season 1
- Closed Circuit
January 5
- Killer in Plain Sight – Season 1
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 8
- Forged in Fire – Season 8 (finale)
- Britain’s Best Home Cook – Season 3
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Dawn of the Dead
- Dracula Untold
January 6
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Foo Fighters Then And Now – Season 1
- Curvy Brides Boutique – Season 4, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- And Just Like That – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Wrath of Man
- Werewolves Within
- The War Wagon
- Friday Night Lights
January 7
- Fighting Season – Season 1
- Death Row Stories – Season 1
- Holmes & Holmes: Father & Son Renovation – Season 1
- Making It – Season 3, Episode 6
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 2
- Nocturnal Animals
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Phantom of the Opera
- Phantom Thread
- Australia Day
- What a Girl Wants
- Truman
- Pulp Fiction
- Zoolander
- Lost in Translation
January 8
- Death in Paradise – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss
- A Discovery of Witches – Season 3
- Unbroken
- Love Story
- Saturday Night Fever
- Winchester ’73
January 9
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 29 (new episodes weekly)
- Appearances
- Valentine Road
- Sgt. Stubby
- The Thing Called Love
January 10
- Euphoria – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend – Season 1
- The Righteous Gemstones – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Shangri-La – Season 1
- Cops – Season 31
- Blue Bloods – Season 9
- Tina Turner: Live In Barcelona
- The Who: Live at Kilburn 1977
- Looking for Infinity: El Camino
January 11
- Desert Collectors – Season 1
- Who Shot Bigge & Tupac?
- Colleen Stan: The Girl in the Box – Season 1
- Tokyo Phoenix: The Rise of Modern Japan
- Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro Sr.
- The Age of Nature – Season 1
- Horizon: Dippy and the Whale
- Magnum P.I – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Robin Williams Remembered
- Trace of Evil – Season 1 and 3
- Covert Affairs – Seasons 1-5
January 12
- Democracy for Sale
- Searching for Cleopatra
- Dan Snow’s Normal Walks – Season 1
- Superman & Lois – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Horizon: Feast to Save the Planer
- Naomi – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Wonder List with Bill Weir – Season 1
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 4
- Greece! From The Mountains to the Shoreline – Season 2
- Mel Brooks: Make a Noise
- Law & Order: UK – Seasons 1-5
January 13
- Peacemaker – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Batwoman – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways – Season 4
- The Feud
- Surveillance Oz – Season 6
- Hawaii Five-0 – Season 9
- Martha Speaks – Season 6
- Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story – Season 1
- Eminent Monsters
- Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms – Season 1
- How I Caught The Killer – Season 2
- Great Rivers of Europe – Season 1
January 14
- See No Evil – Season 6
- I Hate Jane Austen
- Mary Berry Classic – Season 1
- Secret of Althorp: The Spencers
- Knuckleball
- Les Miserables
- The Fantastic
- Percy vs Goliath
- Regarding Henry
January 15
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Season 1
- Magic Arch
- Flashdance
- Last Cab to Darwin
- The Far Country
January 16
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Before I Go To Sleep
- The Spoilers
- How To Be A Good Wife
January 17
- Malaysian Airlines 370 Disappearance: Have We Been Lied To?
- History of the World In Two Hours
- Dirty John, The Dirty Truth
- True Life Crime UK – Season 2
- World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 1
- The Kings of Napa – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live 0 Season 47, Episode 10
- Intervention – Season 4
- The Great Train Robbery: The Hidden Tapes
January 18
- Summer House – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Peep and the Big Wide World – Season 5
- Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom
- Pyramids: Solving the Mystery – Season 1
- Life After People
- Portrait Artist of the Year – Season 4
- Sounds Like Home
- Diana
- Mae West: Dirty Blonde
January 19
- Verdun: The Battle of the Great War
- Walking Britain’s Roman Roads – Season 1
- I, Caesar – Season 1
- The Chocolate Queen – Season 2
- Eat Well For Less – Season 1
- Somebody Somewhere – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
January 20
- Gulag: The Story – Season 1
- Van Gogh: Brush With Genius
- Killing the Messenger: The Deadly Cost of News
- Eugenics: Science’s Greatest Scandal – Season 1
- Biography: Kisstory Parts 1 and 2
January 21
- Dragon’s Den – Season 18
- Rooster Cogburn
- Twist
- Crime Wave
- An Officer and A Gentlemen
- Live By Night
January 23
- The Coolangatta Gold
- Next To Her
- Trainspotting
- Shenandoah
- Bonnie and Clyde
January 24
- Elizabeth: The Invincible Queen
- At Her Majesty’s Service – Season 1
- Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty
- Eat Well For Less: New Zealand – Season 2
- Beyond Oak Island – Season 1
- History Uncovered – Season 1
January 25
- Teen Mom UK: My Mum and Me – Season 1
- Waiting: The Van Duren Story
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 5
- Besieged – The Ned Kelly Story
- Hidden Britain by Drone – Season 2
January 26
- Teen Mom 2: Girls Night Out
- Cigar Box Blues
- Britain On Film With Tony Robinson – Season 1
- Rust Valley Restorers – Season 4
January 27
- Attenborough: Trials of Life – Season 1
- Citizens of Boomtown: Story of the Boomtown Rats
- Campaigns That Made History
- Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild Untold Story of Ozploitation
- Grand Designs UK – Season 19
- The Fallout
January 28
- Jeffrey Dahmer: Killer Cannibal – Season 1
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
January 29
- The Dark Tower
January 30
- The Enemy Within
- American Beauty
- Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island
January 31
- Tom and Jerry In New York – Season 1
- Confucius
- Namatjira Project
- The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1
- Jewels of the Alps – Italy’s Great Lakes – Season 1
- Suburban Gangsters – Season 1
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January?
The Tender Bar (7/1/2022)
The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R., a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colourful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer and is directed by George Clooney.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for January:
January 1
- Fast & Furious 9
- The Sparks Brothers
- Young Sheldon – Season 4
January 4
- Dream Horse
January 5
- Red Dog: True Blue
January 6
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet 2
January 7
- Arctic Drift
- The Tender Bar
January 12
- The Judge
January 14
- City of Lies
- Do, Re & Mi – Season 1
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Nike’s Big Bet
January 15
- All Things Valentine
- Deepest Cut
- Dope
- Home By Spring
- Love To The Rescue
- Matching Hearts
- The Lobster
- The Story of Us
January 19
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
January 20
- The Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog
- 93 Days
- A Trip To Jamaica
- Accidental Spy
- Ajuwaya
- Alakada Reloaded
- Banana Island Ghost
- Bro Jekwu
- Children of Mud
- Couple of Days
- Crazy People
- Delivery Boy
- Esohe
- Excess Luggage
- Fix Us
- From Lagos With Love
- Gold Statue
- Hire a Man
- Hire a Woman
- Idahosa Trails
- My London Slave
- The Ghost and the Tout
- The Island
- The Wedding Party
- The Women
- When Love Happens
- Wives on Strike
- Wives on Strike (The Revolution)
January 21
- As We See It
- My Son
January 22
- Buckley’s Chance
- The Forever Purge
January 25
- Shane
January 26
- Inglourious Basterds
January 31
- Flashback
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in January?
Ray Donovan: The Movie (16/1/2022)
Ray Donovan is back with a bang! The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for January:
January 1
- Five Bedrooms – Season 3
- Dream Team: Birth of the Modern Athlete
January 5
- Buried
- Gossip
January 7
- Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon
- The Game
- Good Sam
January 11
- 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
January 13
- The Panthers
January 14
- A Quiet Place II
January 16
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
January 22
- One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
January 26
- The Gilded Age
Well if this list is anything to go by 2022 is already shaping up to be better than 2021 thanks to its streaming offerings alone.
If you missed everything streaming over the Christmas break you can catch up on that list here or check out our team’s weekly recommendations here.
