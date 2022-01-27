Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in February

We are in the midst of a hot summer, folks and it’s one that a lot of us are spending inside. Luckily, our streaming services are here for us, however, and there is plenty of hot summer content scheduled to hit our TVs in February.
Some of February’s highlights include two intriguing adaptations of true stories, one being the wild story of con artist Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna and the other being an equally wild story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s sex tape scandal in Pam & Tommy. Some other newcomers to watch include the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air, on Stan and the Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, on Netflix.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix in February?
Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.
Vikings: Valhalla (25/02/2022)
In this sequel to “Vikings,” 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for February:
February 1
- The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition
- Raising Dion – Season 2
- My Best Friend Anne Frank
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 4
- Red Dog: True Blue
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
February 2
- Dark Desire – Season 2
- The Tinder Swindler
- MeatEater – Season 10 Part 2
February 3
- Murderville
- Finding Ola
- Kid Cosmic – Season 3
February 4
- Sweet Magnolias – Season 2
- Through My Window
- Looop Lapeta
- June Again
- Jindabyne
February 8
- Love is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy
- Child of Kamiari Month
February 9
- Ideias à Venda
- Disenchantment – Part 4
- The Privilege
- Only Jokes Allowed
- Catching Killers – Season 2
February 10
- Until Life Do Us Part
- Into the Wind
February 11
- Inventing Anna
- Toy Boy – Season 2
- Love is Blind – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Love Tactics (Ask Taktikleri)
- Love and Leashes
- Anne+: The Film
- Tall Girl 2
- Bigbug
February 12
- Forecasting Love and Weather
- Twenty Five Twenty One
February 14
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
- Fishbowl Wives
February 15
- Ridley Jones – Season 3
February 16
- Thirty-Nine
- Swap Shop – Season 2
- jeeh-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Summer
- Why Are You Like This – Season 1
February 17
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
- Erax
- Heart Shot
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses
- Fistful of Vengeance
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
February 18
- Space Force – Season 2
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
- The Cuphead Show!
February 20
- Don’t Kill Me
February 22
- Cat Burglar
- Race: Bubba Wallace
February 23
- UFO
February 24
- Karma’s World Music Videos
February 25
- Back to 15
- Merli. Sapere Aude
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
- Restless
February 28
- My Wonderful Life
February TBC
- Business Proposal
- Love, Life & Everything in Between
- Juvenile Justice
- Dungeon Dwarves (Netflix Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in February?
Set in modern-day America, the brand new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the
Power Book IV: Force (6/2/2022)
Power Book IV: Force centres on fan-favourite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rear-view mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.
All synopses provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for February:
February 1
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast and Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Dreamgirls
- The Man
February 2
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Wedding Crashers
- Truman
February 3
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story
February 4
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1, Episodes 17-12
- The Bank Job
- Ma Ma
February 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Premonition
February 6
- Billions – Season 6, Episode 3
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 10 (finale)
- Power Book IV: Force – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
February 7
- Claws – Season 4, Episode 10 (final)
- Trigger Point – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Short Skin
February 8
- The Duchess
- Homesick
February 9
- Faster Than Fear – Season
February 10
- How To Lose Friends and Alienate People
February 11
- The Fear Index – Season 1
- Donnie Darko
- Eden (2014)
February 12
- Coming to America
February 13
- Frank
February 14
- Bel-Air – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Sex for Sale: The Untold Story
- Breathe (Respire)
February 15
- The Comeback Trail
- Marina
February 16
- Arctic Circle – Season 1
- Loveless
- The Art Dealer
February 17
- Ghost Town
- The Tip of the Iceberg
February 18
- Trolls: Trollstopia – Season 2, Episodes 14-19
- How I Live Now
- The Teacher (2016)
February 19
- Antoinette in The Cevennes
February 20
- Sleeping With Other People
February 21
- Counterpart – Seasons 1-2
- Looking for Grace
February 22
- All American – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Cujo
- Mia Madre
February 23
- Without a Paddle
- Wildland
February 24
- Astrid – Season 1
- It’s All About Karma
February 25
- Primal Fear
- May God Save Us
February 26
- Airplane!
- Airplane II: The Sequel
February 27
- Babel
February 28
- Clandestine Childhood
- Those Happy Years
What’s streaming on Disney+ in February?
Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James, “Yesterday”) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon & the Winter Soldier”) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen, “Long Shot”), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.
Synopsis provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for February:
February 2
- Pam & Tommy – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- The French Dispatch
- Blaze
- NYPD Blue – Seasons 1-12
- This Is Us – Seasons 1-5
- T.O.T.S – Season 3 (new episodes)
February 4
- Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself
- Torn
- Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster
- The Book of Manning
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Best That Never Was
- Big Shot
- Brian and the Boz
- Broke
- Fantastic Lies
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Alkau
- No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
- Run Ricky Run
- Silly Little Game
- Slaying the Badger
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- Survive and Advance
- This Magic Moment
- Al Davis vs the NFL
- Angry Sky
- 23:59 The Haunting Hour (Singapore)
- Let’s Eat (Malaysia)
- Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)
- More Than Blue (Taiwan)
- Zombiepura (Singapore)
February 9
- Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
- The Chicken Squad – Season 1 (new episodes)
- How to Win at Everything – Season 1
- Superstar – Season 1
- Nothing Gold Can Stay – Season 1 (China)
- Ruyi’s Love in the Palace – Season 1 (China)
- The Wolf – Season 1 (China)
February 16
- Assembled: The Making of Eternals
- Abbot Elementary – Episodes 1-4
- Filthy Rich – Season 1
- World’s Deadliest
February 23
- City of Angels: City of Death – Season 1
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1
- Mira, Royal Detective – Season 2
February 25
- No Exit
- The Kid
New episodes in February:
- Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)
- Our Kind of People
- The Simpsons – Season 33
- Single Drunk Female
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Queens
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
What’s streaming on Binge in February?
The Walking Dead – Season 11 Part 2 (21/2/2022)
The Walking Dead resumes with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.
Raised by Wolves – Season 2 (3/2/2022)
Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for February:
February 1
- Blue Planet – Season 1
- Below Deck, Season 4
- Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 179 (new episodes daily)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 144 (new episodes daily)
- Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9238 (new episodes daily)
- Botched – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Eastenders – Episode 6414 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10540 (new episodes daily)
February 2
- Teen Mom: Girls Night In – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Dogfights – Season 2
- Extreme Cake Makers – Season 3
- Australian Crime Stories – Season 3
- Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 54 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 6
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Naomi – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Somebody Somewhere – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 2 Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
February 3
- WWE Smackdown Highlights – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)
- Hitler’s Supercars
- Tank Tech: Evolution of a War Machine – Season 1
- Happily Never After – Season 3
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Comedy Legends – Season 1
- Batwoman – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)
- Curvy Brides Boutique – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Peacemaker – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Raised by Wolves – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- And Just Like That – Season 1 finale
February 4
- WWE Raw Highlights – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)
- John Wayne Gacy: Killer Clown’s Revenge – Season 1
- Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 54
- WWE Nxt – Season 22, Episode 54 (new episodes weekly)
- Deadly Women – Season 5
- Comedy Legends – Season 2
- Chicago P.D – Season 9, Episode 11
- A Profile of A Tale of Two Cities
- Happiest Season
- The Theory of Everything
- An American Pickle
February 5
- Death in Paradise – Season 11, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Georgetown
- June Again
February 6
- 1914 Invasion of Belgium
- SWAT – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Smart People
- Blast From The Past
February 7
- The InBetween – Season 1
- After the Murder of Albert Lima
- The Wonder List with Bill Weir – Season 2
- E.M. Forster: His Longest Journey
- Crimes that Shook Britain – Season 6 and 7
- Euphoria – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Righteous Gemstones – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The King of Napa – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Call The Midwife – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE SmackDown – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)
- The Manor
- WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 22, Episode 55 (new episodes weekly)
February 8
- Alt-Right: Age of Rage
- The World From Above – Season 11
- The Entity
- Megelian’s Voyage – Search for the Spice Islands
- Feed Me
- Hotel Portofino – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
February 9
- Cities by the Sea – Season 1
- Race to Victory – Season 1
- Modern Family – Season 11
- The Queen & Zak Grieve
- Demolition Man – Season 1
- 2022 Brit Awards
- Aerial Britain – Season 1
- Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
February 10
- CSI: Cyber – Season 1
- The Girl Before – Season 1
- American Epic
- Lachlan Macquarie: The Father of Australia
- The Killer Within – Season 1
February 11
- Backyard Bar Wars – Season 1
- Great Film Composers – Season 1
- Autopsy: The Last Hours of… – Season 1
- A Quiet Place II
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- Spira: From The Book of Saw
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
February 14
- The Bletchley Circle – Season 1-2
- All The Queen’s Horses
- A Ballerina’s Tale
- Aribert Heim: The Doctor of Death Mauthausen
- Mountain Men – Season 10
- The Wonder List WIth Bill Weir – Season 3
- Zara & Anne: Like Mother, Like Daughter
- Marrying Millions – Season 2
February 15
- Musee D’orsay: A Great Metamorphosis
- My Year With Helen
- The Asian Century – Season 2
- Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Season 1
- Project Runway – Season 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Redeeming the State
- In the Zone
- T.S. Elliot: The Search for Happiness
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)
February 16
- Wanderlust! Europe’s Most Beautiful Hiking Trails – Season 1
- In Their Own Words: Jim Henson
- Battle On The Frontline: Maginot v Siegfried
- CodeGirl
- Hunt vs Lauda
- The Music From Classical Destinations With Simon Callow – Season 2
February 17
- Martha Speaks – Season 6
- BBQ Rules – Season 1
- Aerial Profiles – Season 1
- The Changing Face of: The Queen
- Farther and Sun, A Dyslexic Road Trip
- Wrinkles The Clown
- Raul Julia: The World’s A Stage
- A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks
- Dr. Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero
February 18
- Broken Arrows: The Lost Bombs of the Cold War – Season 1
- Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters – Season 1
- Digging for Britain – Season 8
- The Day When… – Season 1
- The Challenge: All Stars – Season 2
- Abandoned Engineering – Season 5
- Reef Rescue
- Painting with John – Season 1
- China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom – Season 1
- Mary Tyler Moore
- Being Joel Corry – Season 1
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Vanquish
- Dream Horse
February 21
- Star Trek Prodigy – Season 1, Episodes 1-10
- Car Crash: Who’s Lying?
- Prince Philip: An Extraordinary Life
- The Last Impresario
- Simple as Water
- The Walking Dead – Season 11, Part 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
February 22
- An Audience With Diana Ross
- Henry & Anne: Lovers Who Changed History – Season 1
- The World According to Dick Cheney
- An Audience With Barry Manilow
- Documenting Hate: Charlottesville
- George Fest
- All American: Homecoming – Season 1
- Cruising the Baltic Sea: A Summer on the Water – Season 1
February 23
- Great Continental Railway Journeys – Season 7
- The Battle of Long Tan
- Grandad, Dementia & Me
- Britain’s Darkest Taboos – Season 1
- This Could Go Anywhere – Season 1
- Life of It’s Own: The Truth About Medicinal Cannabis
February 24
- Isle of Wight Festival 2021
- Burma: Forgotten Allies
- Classic Literature & Cinema – Season 1
- Aretha Franklin
- Stars of the Silver Screen – Season 14
- Women Who Kill – Season 1
- Snowfall – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
February 25
- Become Who You Are
- Secrets of Highclere Castle
- Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
- Cops – Season 32
- Stones in the Park
- Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters – Season 2
- GTFO: The Movie
- Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules – Season 1
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Salt
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
- Phar Lap
February 27
- Old
- Alieu The Dreamer
February 28
- Modern Marvels: Machines – Season 1
- The Wheels of Power: History of Official Cars
- Royal Wives of Windsor
- We’re Here – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February?
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 (18/2/2022)
It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. The edgy, uncompromising, and hilarious new season includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander, and is written and directed by renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.
Reacher (4/2/2022)
Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.
Synopses provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for February:
February 1
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Another 48 hrs
- Barnyard
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Cast Away
- Central Intelligence
- Clear and Present Danger
- Coming to America
- Coneheads
- Days of Thunder
- Enemy at the Gates
- Event Horizon
- The Fast and the Furious
- Fast & Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Flight
- Forces of Nature
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Huntsman: The Winter’s War
- Imagine That
- Into The Wild
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Just Like Heaven
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Law & Order – Season 15-17
- Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 17-18
- Mamma Mia!
- Manchester By The Sea
- Minority Report
- Overlord
- The Peacemaker
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- The Purge: Election Year
- Salt
- Scarface
- Scent of a Woman
- Scrooged
- Shooter
- Superstar
- Switchback
- Ted
- Ted 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- The American
- The Firm
- The Game
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Truman Show
- The Witch
- Top Gun
- Trainwreck
- Tropic Thunder
- True Grit
- Turbo
- Charlotte’s Web
- Home
- Hotel For Dogs
- How To Train Your Dragon 2
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Madagascar
- School of Rock
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures – Season 2
- The Croods
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Trolls
February 2
- The Time Traveller’s Wife
February 3
- Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 19-20
February 4
- Flashback
- Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy
- Reacher
- The Forever Purge
February 6
- The Good Doctor
February 8
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
February 10
- Les Norton – Season 1
- Rumour Has It
February 11
- Buckley’s Chance
- I Want You Back
February 16
- Snow White and the Huntsman
February 18
- LOL: Last One Laughing
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
February 21
- One Night Off
February 23
- Ready Player One
February 25
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
February 27
- Old
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in February?
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 (11/2/2022)
Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
Synopsis provided by Paramount.
Paramount+’s full streaming list for February:
February 1
- Steelers: The World’s First Gay Rigby Club
- MTV Unplugged: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett
February 2
- Crossing Swords
February 11
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Star Trek: Prodigy
February 15
- Women of the Movement
February 16
- Line In The Sand
February 20
- The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
February 22
- Big Nate (new episodes weekly)
It’s definitely a good month to be parked on your couch with the air conditioning cranked. Which series or movie are you most excited to watch in February?
