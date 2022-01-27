Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in February

We are in the midst of a hot summer, folks and it’s one that a lot of us are spending inside. Luckily, our streaming services are here for us, however, and there is plenty of hot summer content scheduled to hit our TVs in February.

Some of February’s highlights include two intriguing adaptations of true stories, one being the wild story of con artist Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna and the other being an equally wild story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s sex tape scandal in Pam & Tommy. Some other newcomers to watch include the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air, on Stan and the Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, on Netflix.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix in February?

Inventing Anna (11/02/2022)

Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Vikings: Valhalla (25/02/2022)

In this sequel to “Vikings,” 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for February:

February 1

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Raising Dion – Season 2

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 4

Red Dog: True Blue

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

February 2

Dark Desire – Season 2

The Tinder Swindler

MeatEater – Season 10 Part 2

February 3

Murderville

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic – Season 3

February 4

Sweet Magnolias – Season 2

Through My Window

Looop Lapeta

June Again

Jindabyne

February 8

Love is Blind Japan (new episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy

Child of Kamiari Month

February 9

Ideias à Venda

Disenchantment – Part 4

The Privilege

Only Jokes Allowed

Catching Killers – Season 2

February 10

Until Life Do Us Part

Into the Wind

February 11

Inventing Anna

Toy Boy – Season 2

Love is Blind – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Love Tactics (Ask Taktikleri)

Love and Leashes

Anne+: The Film

Tall Girl 2

Bigbug

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

February 15

Ridley Jones – Season 3

February 16

Thirty-Nine

Swap Shop – Season 2

jeeh-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer

Why Are You Like This – Season 1

February 17

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Erax

Heart Shot

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Fistful of Vengeance

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

February 18

Space Force – Season 2

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

The Cuphead Show!

February 20

Don’t Kill Me

February 22

Cat Burglar

Race: Bubba Wallace

February 23

UFO

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos

February 25

Back to 15

Merli. Sapere Aude

Vikings: Valhalla

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Restless

February 28

My Wonderful Life

February TBC

Business Proposal

Love, Life & Everything in Between

Juvenile Justice

Dungeon Dwarves (Netflix Game)

What’s streaming on Stan in February?

Bel-Air (14/2/2022)

Set in modern-day America, the brand new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Power Book IV: Force (6/2/2022)

Power Book IV: Force centres on fan-favourite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rear-view mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

All synopses provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for February:

February 1

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Dreamgirls

The Man

February 2

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Wedding Crashers

Truman

February 3

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story

February 4

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1, Episodes 17-12

The Bank Job

Ma Ma

February 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 14, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Premonition

February 6

Billions – Season 6, Episode 3

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 2, Episode 10 (finale)

Power Book IV: Force – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

February 7

Claws – Season 4, Episode 10 (final)

Trigger Point – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Short Skin

February 8

The Duchess

Homesick

February 9

Faster Than Fear – Season

February 10

How To Lose Friends and Alienate People

February 11

The Fear Index – Season 1

Donnie Darko

Eden (2014)

February 12

Coming to America

February 13

Frank

February 14

Bel-Air – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Sex for Sale: The Untold Story

Breathe (Respire)

February 15

The Comeback Trail

Marina

February 16

Arctic Circle – Season 1

Loveless

The Art Dealer

February 17

Ghost Town

The Tip of the Iceberg

February 18

Trolls: Trollstopia – Season 2, Episodes 14-19

How I Live Now

The Teacher (2016)

February 19

Antoinette in The Cevennes

February 20

Sleeping With Other People

February 21

Counterpart – Seasons 1-2

Looking for Grace

February 22

All American – Season 4, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Cujo

Mia Madre

February 23

Without a Paddle

Wildland

February 24

Astrid – Season 1

It’s All About Karma

February 25

Primal Fear

May God Save Us

February 26

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

February 27

Babel

February 28

Clandestine Childhood

Those Happy Years

What’s streaming on Disney+ in February?

Pam & Tommy (2/2/2022)

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James, “Yesterday”) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon & the Winter Soldier”) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen, “Long Shot”), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

Synopsis provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list for February:

February 2

Pam & Tommy – Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

The French Dispatch

Blaze

NYPD Blue – Seasons 1-12

This Is Us – Seasons 1-5

T.O.T.S – Season 3 (new episodes)

February 4

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

Torn

Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster

The Book of Manning

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Best That Never Was

Big Shot

Brian and the Boz

Broke

Fantastic Lies

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Alkau

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

Run Ricky Run

Silly Little Game

Slaying the Badger

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

Survive and Advance

This Magic Moment

Al Davis vs the NFL

Angry Sky

23:59 The Haunting Hour (Singapore)

Let’s Eat (Malaysia)

Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)

More Than Blue (Taiwan)

Zombiepura (Singapore)

February 9

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

The Chicken Squad – Season 1 (new episodes)

How to Win at Everything – Season 1

Superstar – Season 1

Nothing Gold Can Stay – Season 1 (China)

Ruyi’s Love in the Palace – Season 1 (China)

The Wolf – Season 1 (China)

February 16

Assembled: The Making of Eternals

Abbot Elementary – Episodes 1-4

Filthy Rich – Season 1

World’s Deadliest

February 23

City of Angels: City of Death – Season 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1

Mira, Royal Detective – Season 2

February 25

No Exit

The Kid

New episodes in February:

Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)

Our Kind of People

The Simpsons – Season 33

Single Drunk Female

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

The Book of Boba Fett

Queens

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

What’s streaming on Binge in February?

The Walking Dead – Season 11 Part 2 (21/2/2022)

The Walking Dead resumes with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Raised by Wolves – Season 2 (3/2/2022)

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

All synopses provided by Binge.

Binge’s full streaming list for February:

February 1

Blue Planet – Season 1

Below Deck, Season 4

Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 179 (new episodes daily)

The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 144 (new episodes daily)

Below Deck – Season 9, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Emmerdale – Episode 9238 (new episodes daily)

Botched – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Eastenders – Episode 6414 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 10540 (new episodes daily)

February 2

Teen Mom: Girls Night In – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Dogfights – Season 2

Extreme Cake Makers – Season 3

Australian Crime Stories – Season 3

Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 54 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 6

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Naomi – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Somebody Somewhere – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 2 Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

February 3

WWE Smackdown Highlights – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)

Hitler’s Supercars

Tank Tech: Evolution of a War Machine – Season 1

Happily Never After – Season 3

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 16, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Comedy Legends – Season 1

Batwoman – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)

Curvy Brides Boutique – Season 4, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Peacemaker – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Raised by Wolves – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

And Just Like That – Season 1 finale

February 4

WWE Raw Highlights – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)

John Wayne Gacy: Killer Clown’s Revenge – Season 1

Bottom Line – Season 22, Episode 54

WWE Nxt – Season 22, Episode 54 (new episodes weekly)

Deadly Women – Season 5

Comedy Legends – Season 2

Chicago P.D – Season 9, Episode 11

A Profile of A Tale of Two Cities

Happiest Season

The Theory of Everything

An American Pickle

February 5

Death in Paradise – Season 11, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Georgetown

June Again

February 6

1914 Invasion of Belgium

SWAT – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Smart People

Blast From The Past

February 7

The InBetween – Season 1

After the Murder of Albert Lima

The Wonder List with Bill Weir – Season 2

E.M. Forster: His Longest Journey

Crimes that Shook Britain – Season 6 and 7

Euphoria – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 14, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The King of Napa – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Call The Midwife – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

WWE SmackDown – Season 22, Episode 53 (new episodes weekly)

The Manor

WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 22, Episode 55 (new episodes weekly)

February 8

Alt-Right: Age of Rage

The World From Above – Season 11

The Entity

Megelian’s Voyage – Search for the Spice Islands

Feed Me

Hotel Portofino – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

February 9

Cities by the Sea – Season 1

Race to Victory – Season 1

Modern Family – Season 11

The Queen & Zak Grieve

Demolition Man – Season 1

2022 Brit Awards

Aerial Britain – Season 1

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

February 10

CSI: Cyber – Season 1

The Girl Before – Season 1

American Epic

Lachlan Macquarie: The Father of Australia

The Killer Within – Season 1

February 11

Backyard Bar Wars – Season 1

Great Film Composers – Season 1

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… – Season 1

A Quiet Place II

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Spira: From The Book of Saw

Those Who Wish Me Dead

February 14

The Bletchley Circle – Season 1-2

All The Queen’s Horses

A Ballerina’s Tale

Aribert Heim: The Doctor of Death Mauthausen

Mountain Men – Season 10

The Wonder List WIth Bill Weir – Season 3

Zara & Anne: Like Mother, Like Daughter

Marrying Millions – Season 2

February 15

Musee D’orsay: A Great Metamorphosis

My Year With Helen

The Asian Century – Season 2

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat – Season 1

Project Runway – Season 19 (new episodes weekly)

Redeeming the State

In the Zone

T.S. Elliot: The Search for Happiness

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)

February 16

Wanderlust! Europe’s Most Beautiful Hiking Trails – Season 1

In Their Own Words: Jim Henson

Battle On The Frontline: Maginot v Siegfried

CodeGirl

Hunt vs Lauda

The Music From Classical Destinations With Simon Callow – Season 2

February 17

Martha Speaks – Season 6

BBQ Rules – Season 1

Aerial Profiles – Season 1

The Changing Face of: The Queen

Farther and Sun, A Dyslexic Road Trip

Wrinkles The Clown

Raul Julia: The World’s A Stage

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

Dr. Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero

February 18

Broken Arrows: The Lost Bombs of the Cold War – Season 1

Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters – Season 1

Digging for Britain – Season 8

The Day When… – Season 1

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 2

Abandoned Engineering – Season 5

Reef Rescue

Painting with John – Season 1

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom – Season 1

Mary Tyler Moore

Being Joel Corry – Season 1

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Vanquish

Dream Horse

February 21

Star Trek Prodigy – Season 1, Episodes 1-10

Car Crash: Who’s Lying?

Prince Philip: An Extraordinary Life

The Last Impresario

Simple as Water

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Part 2 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

February 22

An Audience With Diana Ross

Henry & Anne: Lovers Who Changed History – Season 1

The World According to Dick Cheney

An Audience With Barry Manilow

Documenting Hate: Charlottesville

George Fest

All American: Homecoming – Season 1

Cruising the Baltic Sea: A Summer on the Water – Season 1

February 23

Great Continental Railway Journeys – Season 7

The Battle of Long Tan

Grandad, Dementia & Me

Britain’s Darkest Taboos – Season 1

This Could Go Anywhere – Season 1

Life of It’s Own: The Truth About Medicinal Cannabis

February 24

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Burma: Forgotten Allies

Classic Literature & Cinema – Season 1

Aretha Franklin

Stars of the Silver Screen – Season 14

Women Who Kill – Season 1

Snowfall – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

February 25

Become Who You Are

Secrets of Highclere Castle

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Cops – Season 32

Stones in the Park

Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters – Season 2

GTFO: The Movie

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules – Season 1

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Driving Miss Daisy

Salt

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Phar Lap

February 27

Old

Alieu The Dreamer

February 28

Modern Marvels: Machines – Season 1

The Wheels of Power: History of Official Cars

Royal Wives of Windsor

We’re Here – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 (18/2/2022)

It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. The edgy, uncompromising, and hilarious new season includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander, and is written and directed by renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

Reacher (4/2/2022)

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Synopses provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for February:

February 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Another 48 hrs

Barnyard

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Cast Away

Central Intelligence

Clear and Present Danger

Coming to America

Coneheads

Days of Thunder

Enemy at the Gates

Event Horizon

The Fast and the Furious

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fifty Shades of Grey

Flight

Forces of Nature

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Huntsman: The Winter’s War

Imagine That

Into The Wild

It’s A Wonderful Life

Just Like Heaven

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Law & Order – Season 15-17

Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 17-18

Mamma Mia!

Manchester By The Sea

Minority Report

Overlord

The Peacemaker

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

The Purge: Election Year

Salt

Scarface

Scent of a Woman

Scrooged

Shooter

Superstar

Switchback

Ted

Ted 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American

The Firm

The Game

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Witch

Top Gun

Trainwreck

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Turbo

Charlotte’s Web

Home

Hotel For Dogs

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Madagascar

School of Rock

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures – Season 2

The Croods

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

February 2

The Time Traveller’s Wife

February 3

Law & Order: SVU – Seasons 19-20

February 4

Flashback

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

Reacher

The Forever Purge

February 6

The Good Doctor

February 8

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

February 10

Les Norton – Season 1

Rumour Has It

February 11

Buckley’s Chance

I Want You Back

February 16

Snow White and the Huntsman

February 18

LOL: Last One Laughing

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

February 21

One Night Off

February 23

Ready Player One

February 25

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

February 27

Old

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in February?

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 (11/2/2022)

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

Synopsis provided by Paramount.

Paramount+’s full streaming list for February:

February 1

Steelers: The World’s First Gay Rigby Club

MTV Unplugged: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

February 2

Crossing Swords

February 11

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Star Trek: Prodigy

February 15

Women of the Movement

February 16

Line In The Sand

February 20

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

February 22

Big Nate (new episodes weekly)

It’s definitely a good month to be parked on your couch with the air conditioning cranked. Which series or movie are you most excited to watch in February?

