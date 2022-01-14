Here’s What We Know About Shadow and Bone Season 2 So Far

Fantasy fans had an absolute treat of a year on Netflix in 2021. With the likes of The Witcher, Sweet Tooth and Arcane all hitting the screen we also had the arrival of a new fantasy series, Shadow and Bone. Thankfully, the show was a hit and it wasn’t long before Netflix confirmed a season 2 was on the way

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/vH9rdTtkcq — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 7, 2021

Here’s what we know about Shadow and Bone’s second season so far.

Shadow and Bone: The story so far

If you’re new to Shadow and Bone, there are a few things you should know.

The show is based on a series of YA fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo which are set in the ‘Grishaverse’. The Netflix show draws on both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology for its story, so read up on those if you want to get the full picture.

The Netflix series follows two main groups. Alina Starkov, who learns she has the ultra-rare power of being a sun summoner and is whisked away to the big city by the mysterious General Kirigan, aka the Darkling.

We’ve also got the Dregs, a ragtag group of thieves who are tasked with capturing Alina for their own gain.

In the first season of Shadow and Bone, we saw Alina learn of General Kirigan’s deception and join up with the Crows to defeat his evil forces and escape from the Shadow Fold.

That leaves things in a pretty open place for the next season.

We didn’t see Kirigan’s demise in season 1 so it’s expected he’ll still be hunting Alina in season 2. The dregs, meanwhile, could end up teaming up with Nina as she attempts to free Matthias.

The Netflix show isn’t afraid to veer away from the book storylines so don’t expect anything from the novels to be set in stone.

Who is in the cast of season 2?

We’ll see both some new and familiar faces in Shadow and Bone season 2.

Here’s who we’ll see return next season:

Jessie Mei Li (Alina)

(Alina) Ben Barnes (Kirigan)

(Kirigan) Archie Renaux (Mal)

(Mal) Kit Young (Jasper)

(Jasper) Freddy Carter (Kaz)

(Kaz) Amita Suman (Inej)

(Inej) Danielle Galligan (Nina)

(Nina) Daisy Head (Genya)

(Genya) Calahan Skogman (Matthias)

Netflix has also recruited a bunch of new cast members to pick up some notable roles from the books.

New season. New cast. We'll see you all in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/8B4AdhZrJE — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

Patrick Gibson is playing Nikolai Lantsov, aka the Prince of Ravka. Jack Wolfe is on board as Wylan Hendriks and Anna Leong Brophy and Lewis Tan will play twins Tamar and Tolya.

✨ Let's give a warm Grishaverse welcome to your new cast members ✨@TheLewisTan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar.@LongBrophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar.@PatrickGibson00 will play Nikolai Lantsov.@JackTWolfe will play Wylan Hendriks. pic.twitter.com/XaAEg2GgkR — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

Eric Heisserer is once again acting as showrunner on the series along with co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind. Author Leigh Bardugo remains an executive producer and the director’s lineup for season 2 includes Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas.

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Australian release date

We don’t yet have a release date for season 2 but the Shadow and Bone cast did confirm in the casting announcement that the season was filming now in Budapest.

That means things will be tight for new episodes of Shadow and Bone to release this year but The Hollywood Reporter claims that season 2 is expected to drop in 2022. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for that.

