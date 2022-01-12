This Massage Gun is on Sale for Just $120 Today

If you’re one of those people who’s been dying to get their hands on a deep muscle massager gun, today is the day my friends.

The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage is currently on sale for $159.99 too (which is $30 off its usual $189.99 price point — plus you can get a further $40 off when you tick the coupon box while adding to the cart, making it $119.99).

The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage gun is a handheld massage tool that applies pulses of concentrated pressure deep into your muscle tissue. It helps relieve joint soreness, muscle tension, chronic pains, and can be used for daily relaxation, you know if you like that punching feeling — it’s a great tool to have up your sleeve if you’re looking to relieve current WFH tension.

It has 5 different heads and 5 massage intensities, so you can select what type of massage you need and for which muscle group, just like if a real masseuse was there doing it for you. It takes 30 seconds per muscle group to improve muscle recovery, flexibility, and coordination with this deep muscle massager.

It’s also known to help relax tight muscles and breaks up knots, by digging deep to provide much-needed relief. Perfect for serious sports athletes, bodybuilders and those with dense body mass post-workout.

It comes with a carry case, so you can easily take it to the gym, training field, office, school, or anywhere really. It’s also got up to 6 hours of battery life off a single charge, so you can pummel yourself real good.

With a high power brushless motor, this muscle gun massager helps you relieve muscle stiffness and soreness and improve the overall health of the body’s soft tissue.

Buy the RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massager (now $119.99) from Amazon here.

Massage guns this affordable are hard to come by, with this Naipo one selling out within 48 hours of Lifehacker writing about it and Theraguns ranging anywhere from $399-$899.

