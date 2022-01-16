Level Up Your Life

Here Are The PlayStation Store’s Top Downloaded Games Of 2021

Ruby Innes

Published 57 mins ago: January 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm -
Image: PlayStation.Blog

Sony has revealed the top downloaded games of 2021 on the PlayStation Store. The list covers the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and free-to-play titles on both PlayStation 4 and 5 platforms. Regionally, the lists are split between US/Canada and EU, showcasing the gaming trends of PlayStation users in each area.

We can see the usual trends of American audiences favouring sports games involving basketball, football, and baseball, while European audiences opt for sports games featuring soccer. There’s also the no-brainer of Call of Duty squashing the competition, as they often do.

The only category that seems somewhat consistent is the VR Games, with Beat SaberJob Simulator, and SUPERHOT VR each gaining the top 3 spots respectively in both regions. Here are the lists for you to ponder like your favourite orb, with PlayStation 4 and 5 being condensed to the top 10.

PlayStation 5

Ranking

US/Canada

EU

1

NBA 2K22

FIFA 22

2

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

3

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

FIFA 21

4

Madden NFL 22

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

5

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042

6

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Among Us

7

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

8

MLB The Show 21

Far Cry 6

9

Resident Evil Village

It Takes Two

10

Far Cry 6

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

PlayStation 4

Ranking

US/Canada

EU

1

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 22

2

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Grand Theft Auto V

3

Minecraft

Minecraft

4

NBA 2K22

FIFA 21

5

Call of Duty:  Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

6

Madden NFL 22

The Crew 2

7

NBA 2K21

Red Dead Redemption 2

8

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

9

MLB The Show 21

Call of Duty: Vanguard

10

Mortal Kombat 11

The Forest

PlayStation VR

Ranking

US/Canada

EU

1

Beat Saber

Beat Saber

2

Job Simulator

Job Simulator

3

SUPERHOT VR

SUPERHOT VR

4

GORN

Creed: Rise to Glory

5

Swordsman VR

Swordsman VR

6

Creed: Rise to Glory

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

7

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

GORN

8

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

9

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

10

The Walking Dead: Onslaught

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PlayStation 4/5)

Ranking

US/Canada

EU

1

Fortnite

Fortnite

2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rocket League

3

Rocket League

Call of Duty: Warzone

4

Splitgate

eFootball 2022

5

Apex Legends

Genshin Impact

6

Genshin Impact

Apex Legends

7

Destiny 2

eFootball PES 2021 LITE

8

Rec Room

Brawlhalla

9

Brawlhalla

Destiny 2

10

Rogue Company

Splitgate

What do you think? Did your favourite games of 2021 make PlayStation Store top downloads list? Any surprises here? Let us know!

