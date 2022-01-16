Here Are The PlayStation Store’s Top Downloaded Games Of 2021

Sony has revealed the top downloaded games of 2021 on the PlayStation Store. The list covers the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and free-to-play titles on both PlayStation 4 and 5 platforms. Regionally, the lists are split between US/Canada and EU, showcasing the gaming trends of PlayStation users in each area.

We can see the usual trends of American audiences favouring sports games involving basketball, football, and baseball, while European audiences opt for sports games featuring soccer. There’s also the no-brainer of Call of Duty squashing the competition, as they often do.

The only category that seems somewhat consistent is the VR Games, with Beat Saber, Job Simulator, and SUPERHOT VR each gaining the top 3 spots respectively in both regions. Here are the lists for you to ponder like your favourite orb, with PlayStation 4 and 5 being condensed to the top 10.

PlayStation 5

Ranking US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21 4 Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 6 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Among Us 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Kena: Bridge of Spirits 8 MLB The Show 21 Far Cry 6 9 Resident Evil Village It Takes Two 10 Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

PlayStation 4

Ranking US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 21 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 Madden NFL 22 The Crew 2 7 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 9 MLB The Show 21 Call of Duty: Vanguard 10 Mortal Kombat 11 The Forest

PlayStation VR

Ranking US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 Creed: Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series GORN 8 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 9 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 The Walking Dead: Onslaught Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PlayStation 4/5)

Ranking US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Splitgate eFootball 2022 5 Apex Legends Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 eFootball PES 2021 LITE 8 Rec Room Brawlhalla 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Splitgate

What do you think? Did your favourite games of 2021 make PlayStation Store top downloads list? Any surprises here? Let us know!