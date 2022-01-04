Bridgerton Season 2: What We Know About The Sexy Next Chapter

Good morrow dear Bridgerton fans! Make haste because we have some thrilling news for thee. Okay, enough of the old English thing. You get the picture. If you powered through the first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced hit Netflix series Bridgerton (a couple of times), and have been desperately waiting for season 2, we have a few updates that will give you a kick.

Let’s take a look at what’s to come in Bridgerton season 2, and which of the siblings will be the centre of our attention this time around.

What’s next for Bridgerton?

As you likely know, the Netflix series is based on a collection of novels that focus on each of the eight Bridgerton children. The first series started with Daphne’s story (anyone else find it annoying that it’s not in alphabetical order?), and there is enthusiasm to create seasons around each of the books.

As Harpers Bazaar reports, the show’s creator Van Dusen told Collider:

“The first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure. I would love that.”

While we can’t be certain about all eight books, season 2 of Bridgerton is absolutely on the way.

The second book in the series is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, and follows Anthony Bridgerton’s journey to finding love. If you watched season one you’ll know that Anthony messed around with Siena for a long time, and was eventually left heartbroken by their incompatibility (though their chemistry was off the charts).

In the novel, Anthony lands himself a lady who he feels is wife-appropriate, but things get all kinds of messy when her sister, Kate Sheffield, starts causing problems. Sexy, sexy problems.

Who is Lord Anthony’s love interest going to be?

Deadline revealed a few months ago that season two’s leading lady has been confirmed. Simone Ashley (known for her roles in Sex Education and Because the Night) has been cast in the role of Kate for the season.

The outlet describes her as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included”. If the show follows the storyline of the book, Kate is will be the sister of Anthony Bridgerton’s expected bride, as we covered above, which will unleash hell on high society. Don’t you just love it?

How about the rest of the cast? (Will Regé-Jean Page be there?)

To answer the key question at hand here, your imaginary boyfriend Regé-Jean Page will not appear in season 2 of Bridgerton. You can listen to his voice on this sleep story though?

Joining Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sheffield) in the cast lineup will be old favourites Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel.

As we now know who Lady Whistledown is, Julie Andrews is no longer listed as a member of the cast – which is kind of devastating.

Bridgerton season 2 trailer

While we haven’t yet been treated to a trailer for Bridgerton season 2, fans were gifted a first look at what’s coming for the season at its Tudum fan event.

In it, we see Kate absolutely tear Anthony Bridgerton apart with her smarts and naturally, fans now cannot wait to see these two tear one another’s clothes off. It’s a tiny update, but it’s something.

When does season 2 hit Netflix?

Good news friends, after months of silence we officially have a release date for Bridgerton’s second season.

Netflix announced Bridgerton season 2 would begin streaming on the platform from March 25, 2022.

What should I do while I wait for Bridgerton season 2?

