Killing Eve Season 4: Everything to Know About the Seductive Final Chapter

Quirky psychological thriller Killing Eve is approaching its final days. The series will take its final breaths with its upcoming season, and the captivating series will somehow wrap up its wild and unpredictable story. If you’re keen to follow along as Eve and Villanelle play their odd game of cat and mouse, here’s your guide to season 4 of Killing Eve and where to find it in Australia.

Hide the knives and let’s get into it.

What’s Killing Eve?

As we’ve touched on, Killing Eve is a psychological thriller series. It follows the complicated and enchanting relationship of a hired killer, Villanelle, and a bored MI5 security officer, Eve. Through Eve’s attempts to capture Villanelle, the pair grow to become obsessed with one another and a weird, sexy saga follows.

The synopsis of the show reads as follows:

This BAFTA Award-winning psychological thriller sees a damaged MI5 operative engaged in an international manhunt for a brutal but kooky assassin. The two become equally obsessed with each other and go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Not your average crime story.

What should we expect from season 4?

Well, season 3 of Killing Eve wrapped up with Eve and Villanelle seemingly choosing to walk away from each other, despite the incredible pull that exists between them.

Konstantin and Carolyn’s relationship comes to a head when she learns he may have been involved in the death of her son Kenny. However, she decides to spare his life and instead kills Paul for his betrayal.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle explained to EW:

“Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for. “And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

Who is in the cast of season 4 of Killing Eve?

There haven’t been too many announcements regarding casting for Killing Eve season 4 but it looks as though the key players are returning for the final episodes.

Sandra Oh returns as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer is back as Villanelle, Fiona Shaw is Carolyn Martens and Kim Bodnia plays Konstantin Vasilev.

Is there a trailer I can watch?

A teaser has been dropped for the final season of Killing Eve, but we don’t have an official trailer just yet. In saying that, however, we do have some first-look images from the series, which are quite a treat.

Check out the clip, and some of the snaps, below:

Her light shines on. pic.twitter.com/gTB2pvTmEC — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) December 21, 2021

What’s the show’s release date?

What we know in this space is that Killing Eve season 4 is set to drop in the states on February 27 on BBC America. We can’t be sure if that is the date we Aussies will also get our hands on new episodes, but we can only hope.

Where to watch Killing Eve in Australia

If you’d like to catch up on seasons 1 – 3, or sit and wait patiently for season 4 of Killing Eve, you’ll find the show streaming on Stan in Australia.

And if you’d like to keep watching on the Aussie service, here’s a list of other incredible shows you can find on Stan.