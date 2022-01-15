Leaked Pricing Shows the Top-tier iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Tip $2,000

I know what you’re thinking: the iPhone 13 only just got released. Yes, it did, but the internet has been going off with rumours about Apple’s iPhone 14 for a few months, and I can’t hold off any longer before I get involved.

Everything we’ve heard is currently just speculation, but it is expected this year there will be four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Our small friend, the iPhone Mini, looks to be dead and buried (sorry) and there’s the edition of this base model, but bigger, device in the iPhone 14 Max.

One thing that has stuck out to us is the leaked pricing for the new iPhone 14 models. Quick conversion from USD to AUD brings the starting price for three of the alleged four new models in a hell of a lot cheaper than their iPhone 13 counterparts, so I’m here to tell you it isn’t as simple as that.

It was thought the iPhone 14 would look much the same as the iPhone 13, but LeaksApplePro has used his latest weekly column on iDropNews to reveal that Apple’s plans to deliver a “complete redesign” with the new line-up will result in increased production costs.

Forbes has published a list of what the leaked alleged cost of the new range could be, but as you can see below, there’s no point simply converting the price from USD to AUD as, just like almost every other piece of tech, we get ourselves a fun* little Australia Tax.

iPhone 14 (predicted) $US799 $1,098 iPhone 13 (starting RRP) $US799 $1,349 + $250 on conversion iPhone 14 Max (predicted) $US899 $1,235 No iPhone 13 counterpart – – – iPhone 14 Pro (predicted) $US1,099 $1,510 iPhone 13 Pro (starting RRP) $US999 $1,699 + $320 on conversion iPhone 14 Pro Max (predicted) $US1,199 $1,648 iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting RRP) $US1,099 $1,849 + $340 on conversion

If we make our own speculation, the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max could push the $2,000 mark. Ouch.

What else do we know about the iPhone 14?

iPhone 14 might be notchless

Apple only just gave the MacBook Pro a notch, and now reports indicate it could be ridding it from the iPhone 14.

The notchless rumour comes by way of Korean publication, The Elec. According to Phone Arena, The Elec’s report says Samsung (yep, Samsung), is already receiving machines from Philoptics and Wonik IPS that will be used for laser-cutting holes in the iPhone 14 series OLED displays.

A hole-punch display has been rumoured several times before. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said repeatedly that some ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models are likely to feature the technology.

Apparently, Samsung is helping Apple with its 2022 phones. Reading everyone’s speculation, it makes sense, considering Samsung has perfected that whole hole punching thing (see the Galaxy S10).

Oh, instead of a notch, the iPhone 14 Pro Max might boast a selfie hole. According to MacRumors, if Apple does transition to this design, the Face ID hardware will need to be moved under the display. Makes sense. It also means the new iPhones would need a redesign of sorts to the Face ID tech.

iPhone 14 screen size

Phone Arena reckons the iPhone 14 Pro Max is going to drop with a 6.7-inch display (iPhone 14 Max is predicted to have the same screen size). The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a 6.33-inch display. 6.7-inch is crazy big – it’s my one complaint about the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Pro, meanwhile, could have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 13 Pro is 5.78 inches.

We could also get a 2TB storage option. But while this sounds like a natural progression, there’s also reason to take things with a grain of salt. 2TB is crazy large (even if you are making a tonne of vids).

What else do we know?

Not a whole lot. But the 2022 devices could boast an A16 chip. I know, I know, we’ve only just wrapped our heads around the A15. Additionally, MacRumors reckons it’s going to pack a Qualcomm X65 chip, which is the first 10-gigabit 5G modem with faster connectivity speeds and connectivity improvements.

Alongside the X65, Apple is expected to introduce new satellite-based emergency features that will let users send texts in emergency situations and report accidents with no cellular coverage.

Meanwhile, the Pro models could also get 48-megapixel cameras and 8K video recording capabilities. All four of the models coming in 2022 could 120Hz ProMotion display tech, rather than just the Pro models. But last month we learned one of the most highly anticipated iPhone features won’t arrive in next year’s models, after all.

According to Kuo, a periscope lens will be added to the iPhone 15 in 2023, not the 14. This means we’ll have to wait to get that good super-zoom feature. But, honestly, the zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty darn decent.

One last rumour that’s got us a bit excited, is that the new devices may rid the camera bump on the back.

This article has been updated since it was first published.