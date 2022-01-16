Netflix’s Inventing Anna Will Be Your Next True Crime Obsession

There’s something about con artist stories that you can’t turn away from, and folks do I have a story to tell you. Well, Netflix does, in its new series Inventing Anna.

The show is based on journalist Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, which in itself is a true story. And let me tell you, if the show is anything like the article, we’re in for one hell of a ride.

Here’s what you need to know about Inventing Anna on Netflix.

Who is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey is the question at the heart of Netflix’s series as it adapts the true story of Pressler’s attempts to uncover Delvey’s identity.

Delvey was a mysterious Instagram-famous socialite who dazzled her way into New York’s elite with casual $100 bill tips, top hotel rooms and pricey dinners. That all came crashing down when the rich and famous realised Anna Delvey was nothing but a con woman and her elaborate web of fraud was exposed.

Here’s what we’ll see in Inventing Anna according to Netflix:

A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

You can check out the first teaser trailer below.

Netflix has also released a full trailer that shows us the incredible identity Anna created and gives us a look at the amazing cast members playing the people she impacted.

Who is in the cast?

Inventing Anna stars Ozark actress Julia Garner as Delvey, along with Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayad and Katie Lowes.

Julia Garner & @AnnaChlumsky will star in Inventing Anna, a 10-episode limited series and created by @shondarhimes & @BeersBetsy about con artist Anna Delvey (Garner) and the reporter (Chlumsky) determined to get her story. pic.twitter.com/C6s3wtaR7U — Queue (@netflixqueue) October 31, 2019

The limited series is brought to us by the queen of all things TV, Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy), so you just know it’s going to be all kinds of good. Jessica Pressler, who penned the story the show is based on, is also on board as a producer.

Inventing Anna: Release date

So when can we expect to be convinced by this riveting story?

Inventing Anna is set to premiere all ten of its episodes on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

Clear your schedule because once you start on this journey you won’t be able to stop (says me who just spent an hour reading the original article non-stop).