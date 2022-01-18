Level Up Your Life

After a Page-Turner? The Shortlist for the 2022 Indie Book Awards Is Here

Image: Indie Book Awards
The shortlist for the 2022 Indie Book Awards has just been announced. First established in 2008, the Indie Book Award aims to recognise the best Australian talent, as chosen by independent booksellers.

If you’ve been looking for some new titles to add to your ever-growing To-Be-Read pile, these nominations are a good place to start. Some of the biggest Aussie authors that you’ve read or heard about have once won an Indie Book Award. Famous alumni include Tim Winton with Breath, Anh Do with The Happiest Refugee and Jane Harper with The Dry, to name a few.

From the shortlist below, expect to see past winners such as Trent Dalton (Boy Swallows Universe), Karen Foxlee (Lenny’s Book of Everything) and Hannah Kent (Burial Rights) return for new nominations.

It’s a pretty exciting list of nominations. In case you want to try binge reading every book before they unveil the winner in March, we’ve linked all of them out below.

Without further ado, here are the shortlisted books of the 2022 Indie Book Awards.

Indie Awards nominations for Fiction 

The Indie Book Award Fiction nominees
Image: Allen & Unwin, Picador Australia, Hamish Hamilton and Hachette Australia

Indie Awards nominations for Non-Fiction 

Indie Book Awards non-fiction nominees
Image: 4th Estate, Penguin andAllen & Unwin

Indie Awards nominations for Debut Fiction

Debut Fiction nominees
Image: HarperCollins, Ultimo Press and Viking

Indie Awards nominations for Illustrated Non-Fiction 

Image: HarperCollins Australia, 4th Estate, Affirm Press and ABC Books AU

Indie Awards nominations for Children’s books

Children's nominees
Image: Allen & Unwin, Lothian Children’s and ABC Books AU

Indie Awards nominations for Young Adult books

Indie Book Awards nominees for Young Adult Fiction
Image: Allen & Unwin, Penguin, Lothian Children’s Books and Text Publishing

The Indie Book Award winners will be announced online on 21 March, 2022, so check back here then to find out who won.

