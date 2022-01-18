After a Page-Turner? The Shortlist for the 2022 Indie Book Awards Is Here

The shortlist for the 2022 Indie Book Awards has just been announced. First established in 2008, the Indie Book Award aims to recognise the best Australian talent, as chosen by independent booksellers.
If you’ve been looking for some new titles to add to your ever-growing To-Be-Read pile, these nominations are a good place to start. Some of the biggest Aussie authors that you’ve read or heard about have once won an Indie Book Award. Famous alumni include Tim Winton with Breath, Anh Do with The Happiest Refugee and Jane Harper with The Dry, to name a few.
From the shortlist below, expect to see past winners such as Trent Dalton (Boy Swallows Universe), Karen Foxlee (Lenny’s Book of Everything) and Hannah Kent (Burial Rights) return for new nominations.
It’s a pretty exciting list of nominations. In case you want to try binge reading every book before they unveil the winner in March, we’ve linked all of them out below.
Without further ado, here are the shortlisted books of the 2022 Indie Book Awards.
Indie Awards nominations for Fiction
- Treasure and Dirt by Chris Hammer
- Devotion by Hannah Kent
- Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
- The Last Woman in the World by Inga Simpson
Indie Awards nominations for Non-Fiction
- Love Stories by Trent Dalton
- Who Gets to Be Smart by Bri Lee
- Toxic: The Rotting Underbelly of the Tasmanian Salmon Industry by Richard Flanagan
- Larrimah by Caroline Graham and Kylie Stevenson
Indie Awards nominations for Debut Fiction
- When Things Are Alive They Hum by Hannah Bent
- We Were Not Men by Campbell Mattinson
- Love & Virtue by Diana Reid
- The Silent Listener by Lyn Yeowart
Indie Awards nominations for Illustrated Non-Fiction
- Where the River Bends by Jane and Jimmy Barnes
- Still Life by Amber Creswell Bell
- Garden Like a Nonno by Jaclyn Crupi
- Costa’s World by Costa Georgiadis
Indie Awards nominations for Children’s books
- Dragon Skin by Karen Foxlee
- Somebody’s Land: Welcome to Our Country by Adam Goodes & Ellie Laing, illustrated by David Hardy
- Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief by Katrina Nannestad
- Wandi by Favel Parrett
Indie Awards nominations for Young Adult books
- The Monster of Her Age by Danielle Binks
- The Boy from the Mish by Gary Lonesborough
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- If Not Us by Mark Smith
The Indie Book Award winners will be announced online on 21 March, 2022, so check back here then to find out who won.
