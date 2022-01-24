What You Need to Know About the 2022 Australian Federal Election

In 2022, Australia is due for another federal election. The previous election, held in May 2019, saw Scott Morrison elected as Prime Minister, marking the third consecutive win for the Liberal party. This year, Australia will head to the polls again to determine which party, and candidate, will lead the country for the next term.

Here’s what we know about Australia’s 2022 federal election.

When is the 2022 Australian federal election?

As per the rules outlined in the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 and the Australian Constitution, the federal election for 2022 must be held before 21 May 2022.

There must be at least 33 days between when the election is called and the day when the vote takes place. This means at this point in time, the earliest it could be held is a Saturday in March.

According to the Parliamentary Library Blog (FlagPost), federal government elections generally avoid the months of January and February as well as school holidays. It’s also unlikely to occur on the Easter or ANZAC Day weekends.

Given the parliamentary sitting calendar, FlagPost outlines that May 7, May 14 and May 21 are the most likely dates for the 2022 federal election.

Who are the candidates for election in 2022?

When Australians head to the polls they will vote for their preferred party candidate for their federal area.

The main parties on the ballot include the Australian Labor Party, the Coalition, the Greens, the United Australia Party, the Liberal Democrats and One Nation.

The major battle will be fought between the leaders of the ALP and LNP parties, that being Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison, respectively.

A number of Independent candidates also typically win a few seats and can end up holding influence on a number of issues.

How is a winner determined?

Australia is made up of 151 federal electorates, meaning a party needs a majority of 76 seats to win. If neither party can secure 76 seats it can lead to a hung parliament.

When Aussies head to the polls for the federal election, they will be given two voting papers, one for the House of Representatives and one for the Senate. Voters need to fill out their boxes in order of preference.

It is compulsory for Australians over the age of 18 to enrol to vote. Voting can be done in-person on election day at polling booths (where you’ll also get a democracy sausage) or pre-polling and mail voting options are available.

We’ll keep you posted as more information about Australia’s 2022 federal election is announced.