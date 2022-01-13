Get Ready to Hate Yourself While Watching Emily in Paris S3

Well, would you look at that? The series everyone loves to hate-watch almost as much as Sex/Life, Emily in Paris has been renewed for another couple of seasons (3 and 4, for those who are not fully up to date).

As Variety has reported, season 2 of Emily in Paris dropped in late December 2021 and comfortably made its way into Netflix top 10 lists internationally. In fact, even now, the second season of the show remains in the top 5 series on Netflix, globally. Right now, the show’s popularity is only really rivalled by Cobra Kai (which has multiple seasons in the global top 10).

In any case, if you’ve been struck by the Emily in Paris love bug and want to know all there is about the next instalment, here’s your guide.

What is Emily in Paris?

The show follows the central character Emily (obviously) as she navigates life in the French city while wearing dramatic outfits and meeting ridiculously good-looking men.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.

Emily in Paris has received a lot of raised eyebrows for its cliched depictions of French people and its overly Americanised approach to everything. Many people also find its lead character unlikeable. And yet, the audiences can’t help but watch along.

Do we know much about what’s coming in season 3?

Not yet. But it can be expected that season 3 of Emily in Paris will kick off with the cliffhanger that season 2 wrapped with.

There have been whispers that Emily will move on from Paris to Berlin, and considering last season wrapped with the marketing pro telling Sylvie she has made up her mind about whether or not she’s staying in Paris, it can be assumed this will be the starting point for the new season.

As Goodhousekeeping writes, Darren Star recently spoke with TV Line about the show, explaining that:

“She’s [Emily is] faced with a major decision. She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of Season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what Season 3 is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

Who will be in Emily in Paris season 3?

We don’t have official confirmation of the entire cast yet for season 3 of Emily in Paris but we can make some assumptions based on season 2 of the show, and some posts shared by the cast.

Leading lady Lily Collins is set to reprise her role of Emily, and she will likely be joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille, William Abadie as Antoine and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

When will the next season drop?

No word just yet, but there have been guesstimates that following the release dates of older seasons that season 3 of Emily in Paris could be here by December 2022. Who knows?

Where can I watch Emily in Paris?

You can find seasons 1-2 of Emily in Paris on Netflix.