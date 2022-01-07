Here’s What We Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home the next Marvel movie we have to look forward to is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second Doctor Strange movie is set to be a big one for MCU with both new and returning faces teaming up to deal with the perils of the multiverse.

Here’s what we know about Doctor Strange 2 so far.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Story

So far the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being kept heavily under wraps.

What we do know is that it will take place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which Doctor Strange also appears in. This film along with Loki, introduce the concept of the multiverse into the MCU.

All that’s been revealed so far is that Doctor Strange will be on a “thrilling” adventure through the Multiverse with Wong and Wanda Maximoff at his side.

As the chief wizard of all things strange and mystical on Earth, it makes sense that Doctor Strange is the character best equipped to deal with these multiverse problems in Doctor Strange 2. Where things go from there is anyone’s guess, but expect multiverse to be a word you hear a lot of in the MCU moving forward.

The film was originally intended to be a horror but after director Scott Derrickson departed it’s unclear whether that is still the vision for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange 2: Cast

The cast of the second Doctor Strange is a bit of a Marvel reunion.

We have Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange. He’ll be recruiting the help of his Avengers teammate Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who we last saw in WandaVision.

Rachel McAdams is back as Dr Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Mordo and Benedict Wong is back as Strange’s right-hand man Wong.

As for newcomers, we’ll be seeing Xochitl Gomez appear as America Chavez who is better known as Miss America from Marvel comics.

Sam Raimi is directing the project with a script from Loki writer Michael Waldron and Jade Bartlett.

Is there a trailer?

Those who have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home will know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer was one of the scenes revealed after the credits.

The trailer gives us our first proper look at the film which includes some creepy new Multiverse worlds, a Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch team-up, America Chavez’s arrival in the MCU and a Benedict Cumberbatch’s turn as an evil alt-universe Doctor Strange.

What should you watch beforehand?

If you want to be up to date on your Marvel history before Doctor Strange 2 drops there are a few movies and series we’d recommend. This includes movies that Benedict Cumberbatch has appeared in as well as titles that deal with the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

WandaVision

What If…?

Loki

Spider-Man: No Way Home

You find all these Marvel movies and more on Disney+.

Doctor Strange 2: Australian Release date

Now the all-important question: how long do we have to wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The movie has been hit with some hefty COVID delays along with large reshoots, so the release date has moved quite a few times.

Right now Doctor Strange 2 is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on May 5, 2022.

We’ll keep this post updated as more information about the film is announced.