Death on the Nile: All the Suspects and Clues You Need Before Watching

Fans of murder mysteries have the mystery of all murders to look forward to in February. Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile is being adapted for the big screen once again with a brand new A-list cast. Seriously, we haven’t seen this many stars together since the Oscars.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 edition of Death on the Nile.

What is the crime?

Those familiar with Hercule Poirot or Agatha Christie’s novels should know what’s coming in Death on the Nile. Essentially, a murder occurs on a glamorous river steamer travelling down the Nile and suddenly all the passengers on board are suspects.

Here’s how the official synopsis explains it:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Like all of Christie’s tales, Death on the Nile is a classic whodunnit for murder mystery fans. It’s also the successor to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, which also stars Kenneth Branagh as Poirot.

Who are the suspects?

As mentioned, Kenneth Branagh will be playing the iconic detective Hercule Poirot and also pulls double duty as the director of Death on the Nile. Michael Green is also back to write the script for the sequel.

Poirot’s suspects include an all-star cast of mysterious characters with Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright and Jennifer Saunders all appearing in the film.

There’s no point trying to pick who the killer is because this film will have you guessing until the end.

Death on the Nile trailer

Want to get a better look at your suspects? Gaze upon the trailers for Death on the Nile below.

Poirot certainly has his work cut out for him with this one.

When can you see Death on the Nile in Australia?

Death on the Nile will be released exclusively in cinemas in Australia on February 10, 2022.

If you’d like to catch up on Murder on the Orient Express while you wait you can watch that over on Disney+.