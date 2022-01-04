Chrome 97 Can Erase Stored Data on Every Website You Visit

Google is set to release Chrome 97, the next update for the company’s popular desktop and mobile browser. The update comes just under two months after Chrome 96, and with it, brings some interesting changes to the browser. While most of these concern developers, day-to-day users will notice a few fun features, as well.

Chrome will now remember each site’s zoom settings on mobile

When browsing websites on desktop, Chrome remembers your zoom settings. If you choose to zoom out on a particular website, it’ll stay that way the next time to you visit the page. That hasn’t been the case on mobile, however. With Chrome 97, Google is fixing that issue, so long as you enable the flag for the feature.

Go to chrome:flags#enable-accessibility-page-zoom, then enable the flag.

Erase all information stored by websites you visit

Websites store a lot of data of ours, but, until this point, Chrome only let you delete individual cookies. One major privacy upgrade in Chrome 97 is the ability to erase all of the data and information a website stored on your visit. To do so, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Site Settings > View Permissions and Data Stored Across Sites.

Web developers can check if your display supports HDR

If you’re browsing a site with HDR video, that site can now check whether your display supports that codec. If it doesn’t, the site simply doesn’t need to display in HDR.

Web apps look like they belong

Web apps offer the functionality of a typical program, without needing to install a sizable download on your device. However, they’ve looked a bit out of place on Chrome in the past, since web apps couldn’t utilise the top app bar. Now, they can, allowing web apps to feel more like real, supported apps on your device.

You can see a full list of developer changes on the Chromium Blog.

How to update Chrome to the latest software version

If you’re on mobile, you can update chrome from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android). On desktop, click the three dots in your toolbar, hover over Help, then choose About Google Chrome. If there is a new update, you’ll see it here; install it and restart Chrome to launch Chrome 97.

