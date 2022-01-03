Where Can You Buy a Rapid Antigen Test in Australia?

It’s no secret COVID-19 infections have exploded in Australia over the holiday period. Case numbers have skyrocketed to a point where lining up for a standard PCR test is no longer an option for a lot of us. In lieu of that, the federal government is recommending Australians use a rapid antigen test (RAT).

The problem is rapid antigen tests are as rare as gold right now which makes finding one about as big a challenge as getting a PCR test. Still, RAT’s are out there and we’ve got some tips to help you find them.

What is a rapid antigen test and when should you use one?

A rapid antigen test is a self-testing kit that allows users to test themselves for the COVID-19 virus at home.

The tests come with detailed instructions and generally require you to take your own nasal or saliva swab. You then only need to wait around 10-20 minutes for a result.

The issue with RAT’s is that they’re not as reliable as a PCR test and they’ll usually only pick up a positive result when a person’s viral load is high.

It’s generally recommended you get a PCR test when you’re showing COVID symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is positive, but with the testing situation what it is right now, a rapid antigen test can be a helpful indicator if you want to quickly check if you have the virus or to satisfy interstate testing requirements.

You should still get a PCR test if you receive a positive RAT result.

Where can you buy a rapid antigen test?

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved a number of COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests late last year and these are the only ones you should be using.

Rapid antigen tests can be found at:

Supermarkets like Woolworths and Coles (in-store and online)

Pharmacies and chemists (in-store and online)

Valid online suppliers (eg. Healthy Life, Rapid Proof)

The Australian government is yet to make rapid antigen tests free so expect to fork out at least $15 per test if you can find one.

How to find stores that have RATs in stock

A lot of local retailers are quickly selling out of rapid antigen tests but some crowdsourcing sites may help you get your hands on those rare testing kits.

A new website titled ‘Find a RAT‘ has been launched to help Aussies find stores stocking test kits nearby. The site uses crowdsourced data to categorise retailers into ‘in stock’, ‘low stock’ or ‘no stock’ categories.

Instagram account @bondi_lines has also been helpful in tracking the wait times at PCR testing sites in NSW and has since expanded to finding stores where you can buy a rapid antigen test for those in Sydney.

We’ll keep this article updated if we learn of any more useful tools for finding rapid antigen tests in Australia.