These Air Fryer Liners Will Making Cleaning up an Absolute Breeze

Bree Grant

Published 33 mins ago: January 14, 2022 at 12:09 pm
Filed to:air fryer
air fryerscooking hackskitchen gadgetkitchen hacks
Image: iStock
PSA: To all our air fryer enthusiasts out there. If you’ve been wasting precious time cutting up and punching holes in your baking paper, air fryer liners are going to change your life — or at least make it easier to clean your fryer. If you already know what we’re about to tell you, we apologise, but the good air fryer-loving people need to know that air fryer liners exist, and they’re going to save you plenty of cleaning time.

Yep, that’s right. You can now buy yourself parchment paper (aka liners) that fit perfectly in the basket of your beloved air fryer and will keep your delicious food from sticking to the basket. You can purchase single-use ones that come in a range of different shapes and sizes, or you can get yourself a reusable one.

Just make sure you check the guidebook on your specific air fryer to make sure it’s safe to line with baking paper. It’s also worth noting that users don’t recommend putting the liners in your fryer while it preheats, as it could be a safety hazard.

If you’re keen to give them a whirl, we’ve rounded up a range of affordable options that’ll fit most air fryers.

SourceTon Air Fryer Liners, $10.99

air fryer liners

These round liners from SourceTon are made from food-grade pulp filter paper and are non-toxic, wax-free, and eco-friendly. Ready to use straight from the pack, they’re perfect for 3.2 and 3.5-litre frying baskets.

You can buy the SourceTon Air Fryer Liners ($10.99) from Amazon here.

DNSSY Air Fryer Parchment Paper, $31.08

If you’ve got a square frying basket, these liners from DNSSY should do the trick. They’re made from 100% unbleached natural food-grade wood pulp, eco-friendly paper, so you know your food won’t stick to it. They’re also the perfect fit for 8.5-inch to 9.5-inch frying baskets.

You can buy the DNSSY Air Fryer Parchment Paper ($31.08) from Amazon here.

Homiest Reusable Air Fryer Liners, $16.58

air fryer liners

These reusable liners from Homiest are an excellent addition to your kitchen. Made from premium, food-grade silicone, they’re easy to use, dishwasher safe, durable as hell, and fit 9-inch fryer baskets. Homiest also makes 8.5-inch square liners if that suits your fryer better.

You can buy the HOMIEST Reusable Air Fryer Liners ($16.58) from Amazon here.

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

