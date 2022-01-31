Level Up Your Life

The $56 Neck Fan That’ll Keep You Cool This Summer Without Running up Your Electricity Bill

Bree Grant

January 31, 2022
Image: Amazon
Summer has well and truly reared its head, and as much as I love the scorchin’ sun (because it means beach days and evening drinks on a sunny rooftop), sometimes I forget how hot a 36-degree Aussie summer day actually is until it rolls around. Especially if you don’t have an air conditioner at home. And don’t even get me started on pairing that with WFH in a steamy room all day.

Desperate to find a solution to my scorcher of a woe, I managed to stumble upon a JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $56. In other words, a total godsend.

Forget creeky pedestal fans, this lightweight, bladeless fan ensures I stay cool all day long. It’s also completely hands-free, battery-powered and easily worn. Depending on how hot your house gets, you can even choose between three different cooling speeds and have it last anywhere between 4-16 hours (hello, full-time workers).

It also has a charging time of 3.5 hours, so you can pop it on the charger overnight via its type C USB charging cable and voila, it’s ready for the morning. Handy, huh?

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $56.

A bunch of reviewers agree (myself included) that this neck fan is discreet, comfortable to wear and cools you completely. “Battery life is on point. After the first initial charge, it lasted 10 hours. Feels amazing and cools you completely as if an AC unit is on your neck. Noise level is perfect on the first two settings but does go up a tad on the third level. That said, it’s not extremely loud. The bladeless feature is amazing as it doesn’t get caught up in your hair, which is a plus. Overall, I would recommend 100%! I will be ordering a backup while this one charges.”

If that all isn’t enough to convince you, this nifty little neck fan is also just $56 — a small price to pay for cooling comfort. We suggest getting in quick though. Who knows how long this baby will be available!

You can buy the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $56 from Amazon here.

