10 Gratitude Journals That’ll Steer You on the Right Path for 2022

I’ve been an avid gratitude journaling lover for the last two years. From starting solely writing three things, I’m grateful for in the morning to now evaluating my week and setting goals for the next. I’ve found that this seemingly everyday practice is a simple but exceptionally grounding part of my day – especially amid endless doom-scrolling and those insanely captivating algorithms. So, if you’ve wanted to take the gratitude diary plunge for a while, join me because I have sussed out the best gratitude journals in Australia for you to kickstart 2022.

According to Headspace, expressing gratitude (being thankful for people and situations) can improve your physical and mental health. So, keeping a gratitude journal can be a huge boost for your well-being.

It also doesn’t have to be a complicated task where you write pages and pages about your feelings. I mean, you can if you want, but it’s not really the point of the activity. You can do as little as three dot points a day, draw or photograph three things you’re grateful for. Once you’re comfortable with that, you can go into more detail if you wish.

What I found calming about gratitude journaling was that amid all the chaos, writing down what I was grateful for (and there was always something) helped me acknowledge the good in my life and feed a positive mindset.

It’s not something you need to set aside huge amounts of time for. You can do it first thing in the morning before your usual social scroll while you’re waiting for your coffee to brew or even right before bed. What’s important is that you just get into the habit of doing it.

And if you ever feel like you just can’t be bothered, remember the benefits of practising gratitude: increased happiness, improved sleep, relationships and physical health.

So, to help you improve your mindset and mental health, we’ve rounded up some of the best gratitude journals in Australia from Amazon that you can have delivered straight to your door. Now that’s something we’re grateful for… that and food delivery! Scroll to shop our picks.

Gratitude: A Day and Night Reflection Journal (90 Days), $19.25

This 90-day gratitude journal will help you centre your day around positivity and gratitude. Each page of the journal includes space to record expressions of gratitude, affirmations, memories of positive interactions, and commentaries on the significance of it all. Perfect for quick reflection or expanding on your deepest thoughts.

Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude, $10

Dedicated to helping you start your day right, this Good Days Start With Gratitude journal is a 52-week guide to cultivate an attitude of gratitude! Each weekly spread contains inspirational quotes, space to write three things you are thankful for every day and a weekly checkpoint to reflect and hold yourself accountable.

The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in Five Minutes a Day, $41

You’ve probably already seen The Five Minute Journal all over Instagram and TikTok. Everyone loves it for its approachable and structured exercises that help increase overall mindfulness. It’s a simple, effective way to practice gratitude with minimal time spent.

Daily Gratitudes, $22

The Daily Gratitudes Journal is designed to help you stop, reflect, digest, and process. When you practice gratitude regularly, you can experience a shift that has the potential to positively affect your well-being, mindset, body, and emotions.

Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal for Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind and Creating a Happy Life, $22.75

This one is for those of us who just need to let it all out, swear words and all. Described as “a sweary guided journal for people who want to cut through the bullshit to unf*ck their lives without all the touchy-feely self-help crap”, Let That Sh*t Go shows people how to stop dwelling on past hurts and move on toward the bright future ahead.

Five Minutes in the Morning: A Focus Journal, $16.99

Start your morning right by taking a small five-minute window to set your intentions at the start of your day. This Five Minutes in the Morning journal helps you focus on what matters by setting creative exercises that help with reflection and intention setting.

Gratitude Journal: One-Minute a Day to a More Positive, Grateful You, $18.07

Sometimes the pressure of writing every day causes stress and guilt instead of relieving it. So this Gratitude Journal leaves the pages undated, leaving you to write when you want to. Just spend one minute considering the things you were grateful for that day, then write them down. Each page even has an inspirational quote to help you along.

Gratitude Journal For Men, $8.50

Not only does the sleek matte black cover make the Gratitude Journal for Men look inviting, but it really knows how to keep your gratitude fresh. Inside, each well designed weekly spread contains an inspirational quote, space to write three things you are thankful for each day of the week, and a weekly checkpoint to keep you motivated. How’s that for starting your day off right?

The Three-Minute Gratitude Journal For Kids, $10

It’s never too early to get the kids involved in practising gratitude, too. This interactive journal that promotes self-exploration is designed to do just that by helping kids focus on being thankful for what they have, the big things in life, as well as the simple joys. The daily spread contains space to list out things they’re thankful for, a person who brought them joy and how they felt about their day.

52 Weeks of Love, Mindfulness and Appreciation for Couples, $6.27

Who said journaling had to be a personal journey either? This gratitude journal, specifically geared towards those in a relationship, helps couples share their appreciation and love for each other weekly and helps to enhance communication and intimacy. Win-win?!