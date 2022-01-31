4 History-Making Best Actor Wins at the Academy Awards

This year, like every year, will see another hotly contested Best Actor race at the Academy Awards. The top acting gong has been given out every year since the Oscars began and it honours the male actor with the best performance in a film released that year.

In 2022, five fresh nominees will step up to the plate. Plenty of actors before them have made history on awards night, but until we know who the contenders are, it’s hard to say whether they’ll make it into the history books. Speaking of history, let’s go for a walk down memory lane and revisit some of those history-making Best Actor wins.

Academy Award for Best Actor

Adrien Brody – Youngest winner of Best Actor award

At the 75th Academy Awards in 2002 Adrien Brody became the youngest winner of the Best Actor award. At just 29 years of age, Brody took home the gold for his role as Władysław Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist.

Twenty years later, Brody remains the youngest winner of the award.

Anthony Hopkins – Oldest winner of Best Actor award

Anthony Hopkins is no stranger to the Academy Awards, having been nominated six times in total for his work in The Silence of the Lambs, The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad and The Two Popes. But it was his win for The Father that made history.

At 83 years of age, Hopkins’ 2021 Best Actor win for his role in The Father makes him the oldest winner of the award to date.

Sidney Poitier – First Black man to win Best Actor

The world has been mourning iconic actor Sidney Poitier since his tragic passing in January 2022. Poitier’s Best Actor win in 1963 made him the first Black actor and first Bahamian to win the award.

While Poitier’s win at the Academy Awards was just one of his many successes, it marked a much-needed win for diversity at the Oscars.

Daniel Day-Lewis – Most Best Actor award wins

Daniel Day-Lewis’ status as the winner of three Academy Awards has helped him earn his place as one of the most revered actors of our time.

Day-Lewis first won for My Left Foot in 1990, followed by another win in 2008 for There Will Be Blood. His most recent win for Lincoln in 2013 pushed him to the top as the actor with the highest number of Best Actor Academy Awards.

Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting in 2017 so it’s unlikely, but not impossible, that he’ll win more than his current three.

Could history be made in 2022?

We’re still waiting to find out who will be on the ballot for this year’s Oscars. That being said, signs are pointing to another potential history-making year.

Both Will Smith (King Richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) are rumoured to be frontrunners in the race this year. Having two Black men in the lead acting category in one year is already a huge win for diversity.

However, if Washington is nominated this year, his tally will move up to 9 Academy Award nominations. This ties him with just five other actors to have been nominated that many times for lead actor.

Shockingly, only four Black men have won the Best Actor Oscar after all these years. If Smith wins he will add to that number and if Washington wins he will be the only Black man to have won the award twice. Either event would be monumental.

We’ll have to wait until March 28 to see whether history is made in 2022. If you’re interested, we’ve rounded up all the details you need to know about this year’s ceremony.