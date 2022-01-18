When and Where You Can Tune Into the 2022 Winter Olympics From Australia

It’s been a strange few years for the Olympics. The pandemic forced a one-year delay onto the Summer Olympics and, to keep things on schedule, it means we already have the 2022 Winter Olympics following shortly behind.

If you’re keen on tuning in, here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

When and where is the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China, in 2022. This makes Beijing the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympic games.

The dates for the Winter Olympics are February 4 to February 20, 2022.

Events will take place across three competition zones, Beijing, Yangqing and Zhangjiakou.

When are the main events?

Nations from all around the world will come together to compete in 15 different sports at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 4 and the closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 20.

You can find a full schedule of events for the Beijing Games online but these are the sports athletes will compete in:

Alpine Skiing

Bobsleigh

Biathlon

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Freestyle Skiing

Figure Skating

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Snowboard

Ski Jumping

Skeleton

Speed Skating

Short Track Speed Skating

There’s also seven new events at the 2022 Winter Olympics including women’s monobob, freestyle skiing big air (men’s and women’s), and mixed team events in short track speed skating team relay, ski jumping, freestyle skiing aerials and snowboard cross.

Beijing is 3 hours behind Australian Eastern Daylight Time so keep that in mind when planning your schedule.

Which Australians are competing?

Australia has always been at a bit of a disadvantage at the Winter Olympics due to our lack of snow-covered areas. But that hasn’t stopped us from putting together an elite team of athletes and winning gold at events in the past.

So far, we know that Brendan Corey is competing in Short Track Skating, and Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt are competing in Curling for team Australia.

To follow our athlete’s efforts you can search the hashtag ‘#ChasingWinter’ and keep an eye on team announcements here.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics in Australia?

Just like the Summer Games, the 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on Channel 7 in Australia.

Its expected coverage of the games will be similar with events broadcast live and free on Channel 7 and also via a digital entertainment hub on 7Plus.

What else do I need to know?

The latest news about the Winter Olympics is that Australian officials will not be attending the event as part of a growing boycott. As the ABC reports, the decision followed the United States’ choice not to send any diplomats or officials to the Games in response to human rights abuses against Uyghur minorities.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the decision that:

“I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest. “It’s the right thing to do.”

This article on the 2022 Winter Olympics has been updated since its original publish date.