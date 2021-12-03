What to Watch in Australia This Weekend

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It took a few years, but we now have an overabundance of streaming services in Australia. Each may have its pros and cons, but they all have good content, and keeping up with what to watch each week can be a challenge.

That’s where we come in. Each week, we’ll highlight the hottest movies and TV shows on Australian streaming services to help you plan your weekend binge-watch.

Here’s what’s grabbing our attention this week:

What to watch on Netflix Australia

Netflix is setting up for a big December, and folks, it’s officially Christmas movie-watching season, so make sure you check out Netflix’s new and queer Christmas film, Single All The Way.

We also have the fifth and final part of Money Heist debuting on the streaming service. How will the gang end up? You can find out this weekend.

Another show that’s ending this week is Lost in Space. The third and final season dropped on Netflix earlier this week and is ready for your weekend binge-watch.

Jane Campion’s latest film, The Power of the Dog, has also made its way to Netflix this week if you want to see what the Oscar buzz is about.

Start watching Netflix here.

What to watch on Stan

Stan is kicking off December with its second original Christmas movie, Christmas on the Farm. The film follows an Aussie author whose autobiographical book is based on a lie. To avoid being discovered, she must race back to her family home and rope them into keeping up the ruse.

Start watching Stan here.

What to watch on Disney+

It’s another big week for Marvel on Disney+ with the latest episode of Hawkeye. This week, we get a better look at Echo (Alacqua Cox), who was teased at the end of last week’s episode and is one of the first major deaf characters in the MCU.

Start watching Disney+ here.

What to watch on Binge

The rumours are true, Gossip Girl is back for the second half of its first rebooted season. The teens of the upper east side are up to more chaos in the remaining six episodes of the season, which you can find weekly on Binge.

Binge is also airing weekly episodes of Succession, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, Batwoman, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Real Housewives of Melbourne and Legacies.

Start watching Binge here.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

All my 2000s-era friends will surely remember the Alex Rider books about a teen spy? Well, now Amazon has turned those books into a TV series, the second season of which drops this weekend!

Amazon’s other big original series also drops a new episode this weekend. The Wheel of Time is a big-budget fantasy adaptation of Robert Jordan’s famous novels. The series has a bit of everything for fantasy fans — magic, creatures and incredible new worlds.

Start watching Amazon Prime Video here.

What to watch on Paramount+

If you love RuPaul’s Drag Race then sashay on over to Queen of the Universe. The series, hosted by Graham Norton, brings together drag queens from all around the world to compete in a singing competition. Leona Lewis, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel are the judges.

Start watching here.

What to see in cinemas in Australia

Friends, the time is here. Dune has officially hit Aussie cinemas. This is definitely a sci-fi film that deserves the big screen, so make sure you book yourself a comfy seat at your local and check it out ASAP.

If you need a heart-warming one to take the kids (and yourself) to then definitely don’t miss Disney’s Encanto. The lovely movie musical takes place in Colombia and is one of Disney’s most diverse and magical animated films yet.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

No Time To Die

Last Night In Soho

Titane

The Unforgivable

Red Notice

The Power of the Dog

Eternals

What are we obsessing over?



Here’s what’s keeping the Lifehacker Australia team occupied!

Ky: Total Control Season 2 is currently streaming on ABC iview and it is truly such an incredible show. It tackles the plight of Indigenous people and rural communities and their turbulent relationship with politicians. The jumps between Canberra, North Sydney and Winton (rural Qld) are jarring because it exposes how out of touch things are in Australia. It also navigates some pretty heavy stuff that is often ignored by Australian media. As a bonus, Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths are absolutely incredible in their roles and you could cut the tension between them with a knife. So good!!

Mel: I am deep in the Christmas movies. Foxtel’s added a dedicated channel and I’ve already lost count of the number of times I’ve watched Love Actually. A Castle for Christmas on Netflix is also some fun festive cheese.

Lauren: I’ve never even touched League of Legends but I’ve been absolutely obsessed with Arcane this past week. It has some of the best animations I’ve ever seen, and a killer story and characters to match. Arcane absolutely breaks the video game-to-movie/TV show curse.

Steph: I’ve been watching Season 5 of Big Mouth (I’m late to the party, I know), and it’s as disgusting and hilarious as ever. This season, we see the introduction of ‘lovebugs’ and ‘hate worms’, and the kids learn to navigate new big feelings associated with them. I just love how accurately the show captures the painful discomfort of those puberty years when no one knows what the hell is going on, and your life is ruled by unruly emotions and hormones. It’s a great light watch if you want a laugh.

Feel free to let us know what you’re watching right now in the comments.

See you next week!