I Tracked Down That Iconic Twisties Jumper Knitting Pattern

Life’s pretty straight without this Twisties jumper in your wardrobe.

If you were watching Snackmasters and suddenly found yourself staring in awe at Poh Ling Yeow’s Twisties jumper, you weren’t alone. It’s truly glorious.

I went down the rabbit hole real quick, trying to find a copy of the knitting pattern to make my own.

I soon found thread after thread of fellow crafters who had all been on the same hunt — for years in some cases! One of the threads on Ravelry (an incredible portal for knitting and crochet patterns) mentioned that the pattern was originally a promotional campaign for Twisties in the early 1980s.

But there was no sign of the pattern online.

Digging through the comments I found a glimmer of hope — someone said if you contacted the manufacturers of Twisties they can send you a copy. It was a long shot, given this tip-off was almost a decade old, but what did I have to lose?

I tracked down the media contact for Twisties, shot off an email, and within an hour I had the OG pattern.

Now, because knitting patterns fall under copyright — as they should, a lot of work goes into them — I then had to ask for permission to share the pattern with you all. And the good people at Twisties came through!

One thing before we get into the nitty gritty of it: if you are a crafter and use a pattern to make your own garment, then humble-brag about it on Instagram (like I do), it’s best practice to credit the creator of pattern in your caption. So please give Twisties a shout.

Without further ado…

Here is the Twisties jumper knitting pattern

I’ve even gone and tracked down the best colours to make this jumper (the original pattern used Totem yarn, which you can still get, but essentially you can use any 8ply wool that fits the gauge). For my jumper, I’ll be using Nundle Woollen Mill’s 8ply Chaffey Yarn in ‘Sunshine’ for the main colour, and Bendigo Woollen Mills’ Luxury 8ply in ‘Love Heart’ because I had enough left over from another project.

If you’re new to knitting, I can assure you it’s a great hobby for mindfulness, but also one that shows you why garments can cost so much in stores. But it’s definitely worth the effort.

I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my Twisties jumper!