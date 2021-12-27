Get up to 60% Off Your New Year’s Wardrobe With the Iconic’s Extended Boxing Day Sale

If there was one word to sum up the holidays, it’s well and truly chaotic. Between organising who is hosting the Christmas shenanigans to finding stocking stuffers in abundance, all I can say is: it’s tough out there. But as of this week (thanks to Boxing Day and end-of-season sales), THE ICONIC has slashed up to 60% off a range of styles across fashion, beauty, sportswear, homewares and more, which is perfect timing as you saddle up to farewell the crazy year of 2021.

You’ll be happy to learn this means massive savings on a heap of cult-fave brands like AERE, Champion, Dazie, Calvin Klein, P.E Nation, Assembly Label, Sass & Bide and more. Whether it’s to nab a New Year’s Eve outfit or treat yourself to a whole new summer ‘drobe, we guarantee it’s worth a scroll.

Keep in mind THE ICONIC’s Boxing Day and end-of-season sale items run until 11.59pm AEDT on December 29th, so we suggest you get in quick.

Without further ado, here’s a glimpse at a few of our favourite bargains…

Summer is well and truly here, which means it’s time to put away the knits and pull out those linens. We’ll start you off with this Dazie Linen Blend Relaxed Blazer that pairs perfectly with shorts and a tee for a minimalist day look, or with tailored pants for something more refined.

You can buy Lazy Days Linen Blend Relaxed Blazer ($71.99) from THE ICONIC here.

Bored of all your mundane white or grey bath towels? Splash out (and give your bathroom some character) with this Gorman x Luke Arnold Printed Towel. Can we get a heck yeah for it being 100 per cent organic cotton, too?

You can buy the Gorman Pieces Bath Towel ($55.20) from THE ICONIC here.

Let’s have a moment of silence for the fact this iconic The North Face jacket is on sale for almost half its RRP. Excuse me while I smash the “add to cart” button right now before stock runs out.

You can buy The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket ($270) from THE ICONIC here.

We can’t get enough of the mid-thigh shorts look, and if you’re the same, you’ll be happy to know Abrand’s smooth A Carrie Shorts have gone on sale in three different denim colourways to give any summer outfit an effortless, casual finish. Bonus points because they go with absolutely everything.

You can buy the Abrand A Carrie Shorts ($69) from THE ICONIC here.

Other than, you’re welcome, not much more needs to be said for this cheeky, but classy Cut Out Linen Midi Dress. Whether you’re planning a coastal road trip, or have your sights set on that bottomless brunch next weekend, it’s a must-have on your summer wish list.

You can buy the AERE Cut Out Linen Midi Dress ($133) from THE ICONIC here.

Totes are back, baby, and we’ve found you the bag of your dreams. Both timeless and versatile thanks to its tan colour and elegant design, you can’t go wrong.

You can buy the Michael Kors Mel Small Tote ($305.40) from THE ICONIC here.

It’s a tough gig trying to get quality undergarments for less these days, which is why I almost fell off my chair when I came across this gorgeous Pleasure State Contour Bra for just $25 down from a whopping $74.95. Did someone say bargain?

You can buy the Pleasure State Elysia Contour Bra (was $49.95) from THE ICONIC here.

Elevate your ‘just jeans and a jumper’ game by picking up this new Champion goodie that gives you the warmth of a hoodie, but the class of a shirt. Thank me later.

You can buy the Champion Reverse Weave Terry Quarter Zip ($83.95) from THE ICONIC here.

Who said advent calendars only had to countdown to Christmas? I say we normalise opening advent calendars any damn time we want. If you’re a makeup buff, we highly recommend getting this Real Techniques one valued at $84.99, and currently going for $45. That’s what I call a smart summer shopping, baby. The pack includes quality brushes, different types of sponges, a sponge case and more.

You can buy the Real Techniques 12-days of Holiday Glow ($45) from THE ICONIC here.

Bec + Bridge designer goods for less than half its RRP is just as unheard of as getting a killer discount on The North Face jackets. So, get in quick, pals. This gorgeous cut out dress won’t last long.

You can buy the Bec + Bridge Dela Vita Midi Dress ($112) from THE ICONIC here.

If new year, new you means revamping your room, then you’re in luck. Why? A bunch of AERE Home Linen Sheet Sets are on sale in various colours to give your bedroom the playful pop of colour it so desperately needs come January.

You can buy the AERE Home Linen Sheet Set ($210) from THE ICONIC here.

Keen to peruse what some other retailers are offering for a bargain this week? Head here.

Happy Shopping!