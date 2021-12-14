These TV Shows Will Fill the Succession-Shaped Hole in Your Life

Succession is dark, funny and clearly one of the most popular shows on television. This year we were lucky enough to watch the Roy family duke it out in the third season, but now that it’s all over you may be having some withdrawals.

To help you make it through until the fourth season of Succession arrives, here are some similar TV shows.

TV shows you should watch if you like Succession

The White Lotus

Craving more family drama among super-rich people? The White Lotus is the answer to your prayers.

The series follows an eclectic group of families, couples and singles as they holiday at the uber-fancy White Lotus resort in Hawaii. As they interact with the staff and spend more time with each other their dark secrets are revealed.

Watch The White Lotus on Binge.

Billions

Billions is another TV show for those who love the high-stakes power plays of corporations and the people within them.

The series takes place within the world of high finance and follows a U.S. attorney who goes after a philanthropist and hedge fund manager for financial crimes.

Watch Billions on Stan.

Morning Wars

If you’re more interested in the lives of people behind the shows of popular media corporations then the drama of Apple TV+’s Morning Wars (aka The Morning Show) might be more your style.

This series takes us into the personalities and conflicts behind one of America’s most popular breakfast shows, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starring as the two lead anchors. The show dives into recent issues like the Me Too movement and COVID-19.

Watch Morning Wars on Apple TV+.

Empire

The CEO of a major media empire learns his time may be limited so he must choose a successor out of his ambitious children. Stop me if you’ve heard this one?

The parallels between Empire and Succession are obvious, which makes it the perfect show to dive into if you want more of the same. Empire does do a lot of things differently, however, with Terrence Howard starring as the hip hop mogul of a music empire and his three sons representing different elements of the music business.

Watch Empire on Disney+

The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones is a black comedy that follows another famous and dysfunctional family, this time of televangelists.

The TV show follows Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his trio of children as they work to expand their network. This threatens to put smaller churches out of business and unsurprisingly, they’re not happy about it.

Watch The Righteous Gemstones on Binge.

The Loudest Voice

The similarities between ATN news from Succession and Fox News are obvious. The Loudest Voice depicts the story of Roger Ailes, the man who turned Fox News into the powerful and influential news network it is today.

Rupert Murdoch is also depicted in The Loudest Voice and is one of the real inspirations behind the media family in Succession.

Watch The Loudest Voice on Stan.

If none of these shows is for you and you’d rather just watch Succession another few times until the next season drops, you can find all three seasons on Binge.