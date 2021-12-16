5 Rum Cocktail Recipes to Master, from Mojitos to Pina Coladas

One thing that really says ‘summer’ to me is fresh flavours in an ice-cold drink. I’m talking mint, berries and loads of lime. Basically, all the ingredients that work best in a rum-based cocktail.

If you’re after a list of flavour-filled cocktail recipes to keep on rotation during the warmer months, this list is for you. Check out our list of popular (and tasty) rum cocktail recipes from the teams at Bacardi and Diplomático, ready to spice up any summer event.

Rum cocktail recipes that feel like a holiday

BACARDÍ Rum Mojito recipe

What you’ll need:

50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca Rum

25ml Lime Juice

12 Mint Leaves

2 Tsp Extra Fine Sugar

25ml Soda Water

Directions:

Take the lime wedges and squeeze them in the glass, gently press together the limes and sugar Add mint to glass, and press with bar spoon to release oil Half fill the glass with crushed ice, add the Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum and churn Top with crushed ice and soda Garnish with a mint sprig

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

What you’ll need:

50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca Rum

25ml Lime Juice

25ml Simple Syrup

4 Slices Strawberries

3⁄4 Cup(s) Crushed Ice

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender Add 1 cup of crushed ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms Serve in individual highball glass and garnish with a strawberry slice

Spiced Pina Colada

What you’ll need:

45ml BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

30ml Coconut Cream

40ml Pineapple Juice

Tsp of Sugar

5ml Lime Juice

Directions:

Add Bacardi Spiced to the shaker with coconut cream, pineapple juice sugar and lime juice Fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half- crushed ice Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled Finally, strain through a fine tea strainer into a cocktail glass and garnish with a pineapple slice

Diplomatico Rum Mantuano Mule

What you’ll need:

50 ml Diplomatico Mantuano

100 ml ginger beer

10 ml lime juice

Directions:

Serve all ingredients in the highball glass, stir with a bar spoon and top off with ice Garnish with a mint leaf and lime

Diplomatico Old Fashioned

Okay, admittedly, this one feels less summery than the others – but it’s a classic cocktail done with a rum twist so we felt it had to make the list.

What you’ll need:

50ml Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

1 lump of brown sugar

3 large dashes of Angostura Bitters

15ml soda (optional)

1 orange peel

Ice cubes

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a stirring glass, fill with ice, stir and strain Garnish with an orange peel

Pour yourself one of these and put on your best summer playlist – you’ll feel like you’re on holiday in no time.