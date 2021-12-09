These Rosé Popsicles Are a Sweet Summer Treat

Mates, it is officially summer and that means we’re all desperately looking for ways to cool things down. Well, good news because these Rosé popsicles combine the best of both worlds – an alcoholic drink that is also an icy sweet treat.

Rosé is great on any day of the week, but as we head into those blistering summer days there is nothing better than adding some ice to it. This recipe takes that to the max with a full-on Rosé popsicle that can be treated as both a snack and a drink.

Cocoberry Rosé Pops recipe

Makes 10 popsicles.

What you will need:

200 ml Yes Way Rosé

200 ml Full Fat Coconut Milk

1/3 cup Maple Syrup

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 cups Mixed Berries, sliced

Directions:

In a large bowl, toss together half of the maple syrup and sliced berries. Set aside to macerate at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Once berries have softened and have released some juices, gently mash berries with a fork. Set aside. In a large measuring cup, whisk together the remaining maple syrup, coconut milk, vanilla extract and rosé. Divide berry mixture evenly into popsicle moulds then pour in the liquids. Allow at least 4 hours for popsicles to be fully frozen.

And there you have it – a delicious summer popsicle treat. Popsicle? Icicle? Icy Pole? Whatever you want to call it, they look delicious.

For this recipe, any old Rosé will do but if you want to find the exact Yes Way Rosé mentioned here you can pick it up in Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

Looking for some other ideas for chilled alcoholic treats? Why not go one better and turn any of the alcohol you own into a popsicle.

If that hasn’t inspired you, Magnum recently released its Destinations ice cream range which also coincided with a bunch of ice-cream related cocktails.