Level Up Your Life

These Rosé Popsicles Are a Sweet Summer Treat

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: December 10, 2021 at 9:10 am -
Filed to:drinks
foodpopsiclereciperosesummer
These Rosé Popsicles Are a Sweet Summer Treat
Image: Supplied

Mates, it is officially summer and that means we’re all desperately looking for ways to cool things down. Well, good news because these Rosé popsicles combine the best of both worlds – an alcoholic drink that is also an icy sweet treat.

Rosé is great on any day of the week, but as we head into those blistering summer days there is nothing better than adding some ice to it. This recipe takes that to the max with a full-on Rosé popsicle that can be treated as both a snack and a drink.

Cocoberry Rosé Pops recipe

Makes 10 popsicles.

What you will need:

  • 200 ml Yes Way Rosé
  • 200 ml Full Fat Coconut Milk
  • 1/3 cup Maple Syrup
  • 2 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 2 cups Mixed Berries, sliced

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, toss together half of the maple syrup and sliced berries. Set aside to macerate at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
  2. Once berries have softened and have released some juices, gently mash berries with a fork. Set aside.
  3. In a large measuring cup, whisk together the remaining maple syrup, coconut milk, vanilla extract and rosé.
  4. Divide berry mixture evenly into popsicle moulds then pour in the liquids.
  5. Allow at least 4 hours for popsicles to be fully frozen.

And there you have it – a delicious summer popsicle treat. Popsicle? Icicle? Icy Pole? Whatever you want to call it, they look delicious.

For this recipe, any old Rosé will do but if you want to find the exact Yes Way Rosé mentioned here you can pick it up in Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

Looking for some other ideas for chilled alcoholic treats? Why not go one better and turn any of the alcohol you own into a popsicle.

If that hasn’t inspired you, Magnum recently released its Destinations ice cream range which also coincided with a bunch of ice-cream related cocktails.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.