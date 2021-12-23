Level Up Your Life

Amazon Already Has Some Killer Boxing Day Deals Available

Sarah Basford

Sarah Basford

December 24, 2021
Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there’s one more sale hump to get over — the Boxing Day sales. Luckily for us, online retail giant Amazon is starting the festivities a few days early, so you can make the most of their deals ahead of the mayhem.

On show here is a list of what’s on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn’t quite fill your house with more stuff. From fashion to fitness, homewares and tech — there are deals to be had across every category you can think of. Sales kick off today and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Tuesday, December 28, while supplies last. Some deals may be exclusive to Prime Australia members.

Dig into the Amazon Boxing Day lineup below:

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales

  • OculusUp to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
  • Garmin Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches
  • SamsungSave up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
  • WithingsSave up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
  • NokiaSave on Nokia mobile phones
  • DJI DronesUp to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
  • NikonUp to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
  • PanasonicSave on select Panasonic cameras & electronics
  • AppleSave 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
  • SennheiserSave  52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
  • JabraSave 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
  • Xgimi Save on Xgimi projectors
  • YamahaUp to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones
  • SoundPEATSSave on select SoundPEATS earbuds
  • AnkerSave on select Anker products
  • ROMOSSSave on select ROMOSS power banks
  • EdifierSave on select Edifier active speakers
  • PhilipsSave on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV
  • ReolinkSave on select Reolink PoE system
  • Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL
  • Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops
  • Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks
  • Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO
  • Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

Keep a keen eye on this article for the latest deals available on Amazon’s site; we’ll be doing our best to keep this baby updated across the sale period.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Sarah Basford

Sarah Basford

Sarah Basford Canales was a journalist for Gizmodo Australia, specialising in technology issues and regulation.

