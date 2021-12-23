Amazon Already Has Some Killer Boxing Day Deals Available

Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there’s one more sale hump to get over — the Boxing Day sales. Luckily for us, online retail giant Amazon is starting the festivities a few days early, so you can make the most of their deals ahead of the mayhem.

On show here is a list of what’s on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn’t quite fill your house with more stuff. From fashion to fitness, homewares and tech — there are deals to be had across every category you can think of. Sales kick off today and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Tuesday, December 28, while supplies last. Some deals may be exclusive to Prime Australia members.

Dig into the Amazon Boxing Day lineup below:

The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales

Oculus – Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products

Garmin – Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches

Samsung – Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices

Withings – Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices

Nokia – Save on Nokia mobile phones Save on Nokia mobile phones

DJI Drones – Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories

Nikon – Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories

Panasonic – Save on select Panasonic cameras & electronics Save on select Panasonic cameras & electronics

Apple – Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Sennheiser – Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones Save52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones

Jabra – Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

Xgimi – Save on Xgimi projectors Save on Xgimi projectors

Yamaha – Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones

SoundPEATS – Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds

Anker – Save on select Anker products Save on select Anker products

ROMOSS – Save on select ROMOSS power banks Save on select ROMOSS power banks

Edifier – Save on select Edifier active speakers Save on select Edifier active speakers

Philips – Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV

Reolink – Save on select Reolink PoE system Save on select Reolink PoE system

ASUS, MSI and Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops fromand DELL

DELL, ACER, ASUS and Save up to 40% off RRP on selectand MSI Windows laptops

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks

DELL, ACER, BENQ and Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors fromand LENOVO

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices

The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales

Keep a keen eye on this article for the latest deals available on Amazon’s site; we’ll be doing our best to keep this baby updated across the sale period.

