Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there’s one more sale hump to get over — the Boxing Day sales. Luckily for us, online retail giant Amazon is starting the festivities a few days early, so you can make the most of their deals ahead of the mayhem.
On show here is a list of what’s on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn’t quite fill your house with more stuff. From fashion to fitness, homewares and tech — there are deals to be had across every category you can think of. Sales kick off today and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Tuesday, December 28, while supplies last. Some deals may be exclusive to Prime Australia members.
Dig into the Amazon Boxing Day lineup below:
The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
- Amazon – Save up to 68% off Amazon Devices
- InstantPot – Save up to 30% off RRP
- FoodSaver – Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
- Sunbeam – Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
- Philips – Save on selected ranges, including 30% off the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL and 26% off the Phillips Series 2200 Classic Milk Frother Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine
- Tefal – Save on select Tefal products
- Corelle – Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials
- Tontine – Save on select pillows, quilts, and bedding
- Roomba – 56% off the Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner
- ECOVACS – Save on select ECOVACS vacuum cleaners
- ASAKUKI – Save on select ASAKUKI diffusers
- Boomjoy – Save on select Boomjoy cleaning products
- Arovec – Save on select Arovec products
- Coleman – save on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
- RENPHO – Save on select RENPHO Massagers
The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales
- Oculus – Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
- Garmin – Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches
- Samsung – Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
- Withings – Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
- Nokia – Save on Nokia mobile phones
- DJI Drones – Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
- Nikon – Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
- Panasonic – Save on select Panasonic cameras & electronics
- Apple – Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
- Sennheiser – Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
- Jabra – Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
- Xgimi – Save on Xgimi projectors
- Yamaha – Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones
- SoundPEATS – Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds
- Anker – Save on select Anker products
- ROMOSS – Save on select ROMOSS power banks
- Edifier – Save on select Edifier active speakers
- Philips – Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV
- Reolink – Save on select Reolink PoE system
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices
The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales
- Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
- Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena and Weleda
- Save on Philips beauty range
- Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more
- Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select beauty brands including COSRX and Shiseido
Keep a keen eye on this article for the latest deals available on Amazon’s site; we’ll be doing our best to keep this baby updated across the sale period.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
