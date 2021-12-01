Don’t Play With Your Food, Unless It’s These Three Dishes From PlayStation

Two things that go together particularly well are video games and food. Okay, maybe not always at the same time, but you can’t deny both things are pretty good. If you’ve always dreamed of eating the delicious food that appears in video games then I have good news for you because PlayStation has brought three dishes from its iconic games to life.

On the menu, we have food inspired by The Last of Us 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

To bring these dishes to the table, PlayStation has partnered with three local Sydney restaurants for PlayStation To Plate. The Italian Bowl, Mary’s and Bistro Morgan will cook up these drool-worthy meals for purchase in-store and via Deliveroo.

“With PlayStation to Plate we wanted to bring the virtual into reality and show that play has no limits, on the console and on the plate. We can’t wait for people to try these iconic dishes and experience the worlds of Uncharted, The Last of Us and Ratchet & Clank like never before.” Patrick Lagano, PlayStation Australia’s director of marketing, said.

Let’s dig into the delicious meals you can get your hands on.

What PlayStation to Plate meals can you get?

Ellie’s Steak Sandwich (The Last of Us 2)

From Mary’s, we have the iconic steak sandwich from The Last Of Us 2. Don’t remember it from the game? Me neither, but as you can see in this picture below, it does exist.

Mary’s take on the sandwich in the bag is a delicious cheesesteak roll with peppers, layers of steak and a cheesy sauce.

Thief’s Pasta (Uncharted 4)

Gamers will remember this dish from the beginning of Uncharted 4 when Nate and Elena bond over a bowl of pasta. The Italian Bowl has brought this cozy meal to life with a delicious pasta dish filled with vegetables, olives and parmesan cheese. Even the bowl matches the one from the game!

Sirangian Honey Mousse (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart)

For Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Bistro Morgan designed a dessert that was inspired directly by the alien worlds of the game. The honey mousse trifle contains layers of strawberries, jelly, cake and mousse, topped with nuts and served in a hexagonal jar.

Having personally tried all three of these dishes at a preview event I can confirm that they are all delicious and well worth a try if you’re a fan of any of the games above. Personally, the Ratchet & Clank mousse stole the show for me!

From December 3 to December 13 Aussies located in Sydney and Melbourne can order this fancy PlayStation food either in the restaurants themselves or via Deliveroo. It’s as good an excuse as any to play Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us and Uncharted all over again, too.