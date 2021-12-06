How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Australia

Awards season is back up and running folks and one of the first cabs off the golden statue rank is the People’s Choice Awards. These awards are always fun because it’s something we, the people, actually have a say in!

If you want to tune into the 2021 People’s Choice Awards from Australia, here’s what you need to know.

When are the 2021 People’s Choice Awards?

This year marks the 47th People’s Choice Awards. It will be held on December 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica California. This equates to Wednesday, December 8 in Australian time zones.

The show begins at 1:00 pm AEDT with the red carpet starting at 11:00 am AEDT.

How can you watch the awards from Australia?

The local rights for the People’s Choice Awards have gone to Foxtel which means you can find all the action on E!.

Both the red carpet and the People’s Choice Awards will premiere on E! which you can find via channel 121 on Foxtel or as part of the Essentials base package on Foxtel Now.

An encore of the awards ceremony and red carpet will be shown on E! from 7:00 pm AEDT.

The People’s Choice Awards will also be available to stream on-demand on Binge after airing.

Who is nominated?

The People’s Choice Awards normally have a broader scope of nominees across film, television and music than you’d see in your Oscars or Grammys ceremonies.

This year the awards are being hosted by Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live. E!’s red carpet coverage will be hosted by Laverne Cox.

You can see a full list of People’s Choice Award nominees for the year online, but here are some of the main categories.

Best Movie 2021

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

Best TV Show 2021

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

Best Album 2021

Certified Lover Boy (Drake)

Culture III (Migos)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Justice (Justine Bieber)

Montero (Lil Nas X)

Planet Her (Doja Cat)

Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

These are just some of the 40 categories you’ll see awards handed out during the event. Special awards are also going to Kim Kardashian West for being ‘The Fashion Icon’ of the year as well as Christina Aguilera who will receive the first ‘Music Icon’ award.

Who will win this time around? The people will decide this Wednesday as the 2021 People’s Choice Awards kick off awards season for another year.