How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Australia

Lauren Rouse

Published 58 mins ago: December 7, 2021 at 9:38 am -
Awards season is back up and running folks and one of the first cabs off the golden statue rank is the People’s Choice Awards. These awards are always fun because it’s something we, the people, actually have a say in!

If you want to tune into the 2021 People’s Choice Awards from Australia, here’s what you need to know.

When are the 2021 People’s Choice Awards?

This year marks the 47th People’s Choice Awards. It will be held on December 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica California. This equates to Wednesday, December 8 in Australian time zones.

The show begins at 1:00 pm AEDT with the red carpet starting at 11:00 am AEDT.

How can you watch the awards from Australia?

The local rights for the People’s Choice Awards have gone to Foxtel which means you can find all the action on E!.

Both the red carpet and the People’s Choice Awards will premiere on E! which you can find via channel 121 on Foxtel or as part of the Essentials base package on Foxtel Now.

An encore of the awards ceremony and red carpet will be shown on E! from 7:00 pm AEDT.

The People’s Choice Awards will also be available to stream on-demand on Binge after airing.

Who is nominated?

The People’s Choice Awards normally have a broader scope of nominees across film, television and music than you’d see in your Oscars or Grammys ceremonies.

This year the awards are being hosted by Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live. E!’s red carpet coverage will be hosted by Laverne Cox.

You can see a full list of People’s Choice Award nominees for the year online, but here are some of the main categories.

Best Movie 2021

  • Black Widow
  • Coming 2 America
  • F9: The Fast Saga
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • The Tomorrow War
  • Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

Best TV Show 2021

  • Cobra Kai
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Loki
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Bachelor
  • This Is Us
  • WandaVision

Best Album 2021

  • Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
  • Culture III (Migos)
  • Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
  • Justice (Justine Bieber)
  • Montero (Lil Nas X)
  • Planet Her (Doja Cat)
  • Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

These are just some of the 40 categories you’ll see awards handed out during the event. Special awards are also going to Kim Kardashian West for being ‘The Fashion Icon’ of the year as well as Christina Aguilera who will receive the first ‘Music Icon’ award.

Who will win this time around? The people will decide this Wednesday as the 2021 People’s Choice Awards kick off awards season for another year.

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

