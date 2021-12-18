Level Up Your Life

Master the Reverse Seared New York Strip Steak With This Recipe

Published 2 hours ago: December 18, 2021 at 12:10 pm
Filed to:bbq
foodrecipessteakstrip steak
Master the Reverse Seared New York Strip Steak With This Recipe
Image: Supplied

Do you consider yourself a steak maestro? What about when it comes to reverse-seared New York strip steak? Not an expert at that one? Well, read on my dear friend.

We have consulted with Adam Roberts, BBQ expert, steak extraordinaire and co-founder of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance, to get his recipe for reverse-seared NY strip steak served with smoked pumpkin puree & Jamon wrapped grilled asparagus. Drooling already? Me too.

Reverse searing a strip steak can be a touchy process, so follow Roberts’ instructions below for a perfectly cooked result.

Reverse Seared NY Strip Steak with Smoked Pumpkin Puree & Jamon wrapped grilled Asparagus

Cooking time: Approx 45 minutes.

What you’ll need:

  • NY Strip Steak (also known as Porterhouse, Striploin) approx. 500g per steak or a minimum of two inches thick.
  • Seasoning mix – kosher salt, fresh cracked black pepper, brown sugar – 1 part of each
  • Pumpkin – whole or half butternut pumpkin
  • Asparagus spears
  • Jamon (Serrano Ham or Prosciutto) for wrapping
  • Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquets
  • ½ cup bearnaise sauce

Directions:

Reverse sear Steak Method

  1. Season the steak with the seasoning mix, making sure to generously cover all sides of the steak.
  2. Place the steak on a rack in a preheated barbecue or smoker and gently warm the steak until it reaches 50°C internal temperature.
  3. Have a charcoal briquet flame grill already lit and ready to go just before the steak reaches 50°C.
  4. Quickly transfer the steak over to the flame grill and constantly flip the steak to get an all-over flame grill and remove it from the grill once the steak internal temperature reaches 55-60°C.

Serve with some Jamon wrapped grilled asparagus and low n slow smoked butternut pumpkin with bearnaise sauce on the side.

You can now add New York strip steak to your BBQ repertoire.

Speaking of which, if you’d rather have a different method for a perfectly cooked steak, check out MasterChef star Melissa Leong’s tips.

About the Author

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

