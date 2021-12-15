9 Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in 2022

If you thought 2021 was a big year for new video games, wait until you see 2022. The lineup is absolutely stacked with games that will fill up your pile of shame.

There are PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok to Xbox’s Starfield and plenty more wholesome party games on the Nintendo Switch. Will they be delayed? Probably, but at least some of the games below are ones worth adding to your schedule in 2022.

What new video games are releasing in 2022?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Release date: January 28, 2022

We’re no strangers to Pokémon by now but Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks different to any game in the series we’ve seen before. Set in the early years of the Sinnoh region, Arceus provides a blend of open-world exploration and action RPG, and it looks damn gorgeous.

Pre-order it now: Switch

Sifu

Release date: February 8, 2022.

Stylistically, Sifu is one of the most interesting games coming out next year. The martial arts action game focuses mainly on hand-to-hand combat as a kung fu student hunts down the assassins that murdered his family.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: February 18, 2022

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West expands the post-apocalyptic world of man vs machine to the wildlands of the west coast of the USA. Aloy is back and is investigating a strange new danger. There are new machines, new gameplay mechanics and an even larger map that’s sure to look even better on the PS5.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5

Elden Ring

Release date: February 25, 2022

The next big fantasy RPG you should be excited about is Elden Ring. The game is born of a collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin who have created an epic and dark new open-world fantasy game, in a similar style to FromSoftware’s previous games Dark Souls.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox | PC

Starfield

Release date: November 11, 2022

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda will really bear fruit in 2022 when Starfield is released. The brand new action RPG is set in a faraway solar system in the year 2310 where a bloody war between two factions has resulted in a tenuous peace. As the player, you’ll get to space hop around these new worlds and engage with the new characters and locations you find.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: 2022

If you’re still dreaming of your Hogwarts letter then Hogwarts Legacy might be as close as you can get. The open-world action RPG takes place in the late 1800s of the Wizarding world and allows players to customise their characters, perform magic and run around Hogwarts castle until their hearts are content.

Pre-order it now: PS4 | PS5 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X | PC

Gotham Knights

Release date: 2022

The spiritual successor of the Batman Arkham games, Gotham Knights gives you control over four DC characters – Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batwoman. Over time you’ll be able to customise and upgrade your character and take on some of the finest villains from the Batman gallery.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 2022

The actual successor to Batman: Arkham Knight is Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Set in the Arkham-verse we find the villains of the Suicide Squad recruited to become the heroes and take down the Justice League who appear to be mind-controlled by Brainiac. Players are able to switch between the four main characters of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Release date: 2022

It’s happening. One of the most quintessential Nintendo Switch games of all time is getting a sequel. We don’t know much about Breath of the Wild 2 except that it is happening and we’ll hopefully have it in our hands in 2022.

That’s just the beginning of all the new games coming our way in 2022. Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout the new year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in 2022? Let us know in the comments.