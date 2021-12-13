From Voting to Tip-off, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NBA All Star Game

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re prepping for a major year of sport in 2022, friends. Between the Super Bowl and the 2022 Australian Open, there’s a lot to get excited about soon – and the NBA All-Star Game is here to add to that list.

If you’re a basketball fan who’s keen to keep on top of all the latest on this major sporting event, keep reading. Here’s your rundown on everything to know about the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

What is the NBA All-Star game?

It’s all in the title but basically, the All-Star NBA game for 2022 will bring together a bunch of top players from the National Basketball Association. Votes from fans, players and the media determine the teams every year.

There are a bunch of things to look forward to including the pre-game show with the skills challenge and 3-point contest. Then, during the actual basketball game, the dunk contest will take place as the half-time show.

Who is playing?

Voting has not yet commenced for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, so we don’t yet have confirmation on who will be playing this year. If you’d like to get involved in the voting process, however, you can do that from December 26, 3:00 am AEDT.

Fans can share their preferences via Twitter, the NBA app or the NBA website. Voting closes at 4:00 pm AEDT on January 22, 2022.

NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot will tip off on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 11 AM ET and conclude on Saturday, Jan. 22 at midnight ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game starters via the NBA App, https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW & Twitter. HOW TO VOTE ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/W7XxvperZe — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2021

In 2021, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stood in as team captains for the NBA All-Star Game.

The East pool players included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving as starters and Jaylen Brown, James Harden, Zach Lavine, Julius Randle, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Vucevic as reserves.

The Western Conference team included Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard as starters and Anthony Davis, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Zion Williamson as reserves.

We’ll have to wait and see if the lineup is similar for 2022.

When is the 2022 NBA All-Star game?

The NBA All-Star Game is slated for Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 pm ET. This translates to 12:00 pm AEDT on Monday, February 21, 2022. There will be on-court events in the lead up to the major game from February 18, and the action will play out over the full weekend.

The game will be held in Cleveland this year.

Where can I watch it in Australia?

American sports are sometimes hard to view in Australia, but the good news is that Aussies can watch all the action from this historic All-Stars game.

Sports streaming service Kayo has streamed the NBA All-Star Game event in previous years, and we can expect the same for 2022. Users can sign up for a Kayo subscription for just $25 a month if they’d like to catch all the NBA action live and on-demand, along with access to motorsports, cricket and more.

Don’t forget you can also gain access to a bunch of sport freebies via Kayo’s app if you like. Enjoy the game!

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2022 NBA All Star Game.