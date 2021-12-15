Kraft Will Pay You $US20 ($28) to Not Make Cheesecake This Christmas

If you were planning on making your famous Christmas cheesecake this year, then the current cream cheese shortage has likely thrown a wrench in your rich, creamy plans. Now, Philadelphia Cream Cheese has a counteroffer.

The Kraft Heinz brand announced Wednesday that it will reimburse 18,000 consumers $US20 ($28) for a different, non-cream-cheese-based holiday dessert. As the company explains in this video, having a hard time finding cream cheese on shelves means having a hard time putting cheesecakes on tables. So, they want to stave off any consumer resentment and incentivise you to buy a different holiday treat. Here’s what you need to do.

How to get $US20 ($28) for a non-cheesecake dessert

Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 17, sign up for a chance to win a $US20 ($28) digital reward at SpreadTheFeeling.com. There are limited “dessert reservations,” so be one of the first to sign up in order to claim a spot. There will be 10,000 reservations Friday and then 8,000 additional spots made available starting at noon Saturday. You’ll know whether your dessert reservation is confirmed by receiving unique single-use link. Once your eligibility is confirmed with that link, it’s time to buy your non-cheesecake dessert or dessert ingredients. In order to qualify for the $US20 ($28), you must hold on to that dessert receipt. Your receipt must be dated between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24 and include proof of what was purchased as well as the name of the restaurant or store where you bought it. Use your unique link to submit your dessert receipt starting at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 28 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 4, 2022. The $US20 ($28) digital reward will be sent within two to four weeks.

In the fine print, Philadelphia Cream Cheese explains that no matter how much you actually spend on your dessert, you will still receive the $US20 ($28) digital reward with your validated proof of purchase.

Here are the full instructions on SpreadTheFeeling.com. Now go set a reminder on your phone for noon this Friday, and be first in line to reimburse that cheesecake-shaped hole in your heart.