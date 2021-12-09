Wolf Like Me: What We Know About Josh Gad and Isla Fisher’s New Project

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussie darling Isla Fisher and your favourite snowman Josh Gad are combining forces for a fresh new Stan Original Series – Wolf Like Me.

The six-part series, which has been produced in Australia, teases a complex and twist-filled story and if you’re as curious about it all as we are, we’ve pulled together a list of all the details you need to know.

Here we go.

What is Wolf Like Me about?

Written by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters), the series is based on Forsythe’s experience as a 40-something-year-old single parent.

Gad and Fisher play a couple of emotionally complicated characters with a tonne of baggage to them (don’t we all) – Gary and Mary. As Stan writes:

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship and Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. When Mary’s universe suddenly collides with Gary and his 11-year-old daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue), all the signs tell her they’re meant to be in each other’s lives. But, as their connection deepens, Mary and Gary grow more and more terrified their respective baggage will tear them apart.

Who is involved in the project?

The cast and crew behind this one is a pretty impressive combination.

Emmy-winning production company Made Up Stories bring producers Jodi Matterson (Nine Perfect Strangers), Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) and Steve Hutensky (The Dry) to the project alongside three-time AACTA Award nominee Abe Forsythe.

As mentioned above, Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) and AACTA Award-winning Isla Fisher (Arrested Development, Wedding Crashers) star in this series.

Other cast members include Ariel Donoghue (Crossing Paths), Emma Lung (Entourage) and Anthony Taufa (Mr Inbetween), with guest stars including Jake Ryan (Wolf Creek), Robyn Nevin (Stan Original Film Relic) and Nash Edgerton (The Invisible Man).

Can I see a trailer?

Stan released a teaser trailer for the series on December 10, giving audiences a sneak peek into the upcoming show.

When will Wolf Like Me release in Australia?

Lucky for you, there’s not too long to wait before Wolf Like Me hits screens. The series is slated to drop on January 13, 2022, on Stan.

Where else can I find Isla Fisher and Josh Gad?

If you’d like to get prepped for this exciting new Aussie TV production, get familiar with these faces by tuning into some of Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s earlier acting gigs.

For Fisher fans:

Check out Godmothered, Arrested Development and I Heart Huckabees on Disney+

Find Scooby-Doo on Amazon Prime Video

The Great Gatsby and Now You See Me are on Stan

For Gad lovers:

Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Frozen II, Murder on the Orient Express and Artemis Fowl are all on Disney+

You can check out A Dog’s Purpose on rental services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

Marshall is streaming on Netflix

This article on Wolf Like Me has been updated since its original publish date.