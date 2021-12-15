How to Get macOS 12.1 on Your M1 Mac When the Update Won’t Appear

Apple’s macOS 12.1 is a fun update. It finally brings iOS’ and iPadOS’ SharePlay to macOS FaceTime — allowing you to share your screen and other media with your friends on video calls — in addition to Hide My Email and Apple Music Voice Plan, among other great features. However, if you’re rocking an M1 Mac, you might not see this update on your computer at all. What gives?

It’s a mystery why macOS 12.1 won’t show up on M1 Macs

At this time, we still don’t really know what the deal is. For some reason, M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max users are having trouble getting the 12.1 update to download or even appear within System Preferences. 9to5Mac writer Bradly Chambers couldn’t get the update to work, even after downloading the full macOS Monterey installer from the Mac App Store.

Luckily, one 9to5Mac commenter swooped in with the solution. Commenter Jonlon has both an M1 Mac mini and M1 Max MacBook Pro, neither of which was showing the 12.1 update in System Preferences. Thankfully, Jonlon figured out a six-step solution to get the update to appear and download, to the delight of many frustrated Mac users:

1.) Open System Preferences > Software Update. Confirm that no update is available, and leave the window open. 2.) Open Applications > Utilities > Activity Monitor. 3.) Go to View > All Processes 4.) Search for ‘com.apple.MobileSoftwareUpdate.UpdateBrainService’ . Select it and click Force Quit. 5.) The 12.1 Update should appear in System Preferences. Click Update Now. 6.) The update may not download – force quit the com.apple.MobileSoftwareUpdate.UpdateBrainService again using Activity Monitor to start the download.

Jonlon isn’t sure why this method triggers the update, and neither are we, but we’re happy it does. If your M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max Mac is having trouble finding the update, this process is likely the best solution — at least until Apple formally addresses the issue.

