Grammys 2022: How to Watch the Awards Night in Australia

The 64th Grammy Awards night is coming up soon, music fans. Though the music industry awards ceremony was temporarily delayed in 2021, it’s returning to its usual spot in the first few weeks of the year in 2022.

If you’re excited to hear everything there is to know about the major music event, keep reading because we’ve pulled together a list of every important detail regarding the 2022 Grammy Awards.

What are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards night, which is lauded as one of the biggest events in the music industry, is centred on recognising the work of music artists.

Awards nominations are submitted and voted on by members of the Recording Academy. There’s a whole process that goes into selecting nominees and naming award recipients that you can read about here.

Updates to the voting process have been announced in 2021 following criticism from previous years. Most recently, and publically, by The Weeknd.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. is quoted in a statement from April 2021 saying:

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored (sic) to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process.”

When and where are the 2022 Grammy Awards held?

The 2022 Grammys will be held on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. The show is set to kick off at 8:00 pm PT which converts to 3:00 pm on February 1st, 2022 in AEDT.

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards show will take place on November 24 if you’re keen to keep a close eye on the major contenders for next year.

Who is hosting this year?

It has been confirmed that Trevor Noah will once again be hosting the Grammys awards night. The comedian and TV host shared the news on Instagram.

Which artists are performing?

We’re going to have to wait a while longer to hear who will be performing at the Grammy Awards in 2022. But let’s hope the organisers don’t repeat the mistakes of 2021 by asking an artist who is set to be snubbed in the nomination process.

How do I watch the Grammys awards night in Australia?

The Grammys has shared you can stream the entire evening from Grammy.com. In the States, the event will be airing exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access.

In Australia, Network 10 was the one to air the awards night in 2021 so we can assume this year will follow suit. We’ll update this post with additional details on timings once they become available.

Who’s expected to win big?

Nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced on November 24, you can find the full list of contenders here. In terms of the biggest gongs of the evening, however, here are the noms you want to know about.

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

ABBA Freedom

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

We Are

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Montero

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Evermore

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Donda

Kanye West

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran) A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile) drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X) Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Up until now, opinions on potential Grammy winners in 2022 have been light. However, there has been talk of Taylor Swift potentially having a solid year, and Jack Antonoff, Mickey Guyton and Wizkid have been included in Rolling Stones’ list of Grammy contenders for 2022 as well.

If you’re keen to keep reading about major events in 2022, check out our write up on the Super Bowl next.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to feature details on watching the 2022 Grammy awards from Australia.