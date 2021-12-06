We’ve Cooked Up the Perfect Gift Ideas for the Foodie in Your Life

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Coming up with the perfect gift idea for your friends and family is a tricky business. You want to give them a gift that they’ll not only use day to day but love your gift so much that it’ll go down as the best Christmas gift yet (only to be topped by your next gift, duh?!).

To find said perfect gift, you need to suss out what they’re into — exercise, cooking, surfing, knitting — and tailor it to that hobby. Hence why we’re tailoring this list to be gift ideas for the cooking enthusiast in your life.

Yup, we’ve got everything from reusable baking paper and pasta makers through to lush table cloths and cutting blocks. You’re sure to find the best gift ever. You’re welcome!

Scroll to check out our guide to the best gift ideas for cooking enthusiasts. YUM!

READ MORE 10 Christmas Gifts That’ll Raise the Heart Rate of the Fitness Lover in Your Life

You can’t go wrong with these index cutting boards from Joseph Joseph. They’re expertly designed to reduce cross-contamination of different food types. It comes with three food-specific chopping boards with a sturdy metal storage stand. Each board is made from tough, natural bamboo and features an index-style tab indicating which food type it should be used for — raw meat, cooked food or vegetables. While it is on the more expensive side of gift-giving, it’s a bloody good one to get your mates, siblings or parents to go in on for the foodie in the family.

You can buy the Joseph Joseph Index Cutting Boards ($169.95) from THE ICONIC here.

Another one you might wanna rally the siblings for is this three-tiered stand from Villeroy & Boch! It’s the perfect centrepiece for your Christmas feast. As far as gift ideas for cooking enthusiasts go, this one is top-tier… get it?

You can buy the Villeroy & Boch, Artesano Original, Three-Tiered Stand ($450.63) from Amazon here.

No true cooking enthusiasts kitchen is complete without a pasta maker. This one from Marcato is the perfect addition to any chefs artillery. Nothing tastes better than fresh, authentic homemade pasta and learning how to make your own fresh pasta couldn’t be easier when you’ve got your own pasta machine. This one allows you to make three different pasta shapes, lasagne, fettuccine, and tagliolini. Mama mia!

You can buy The Marcato 8341 Atlas 180 ($151) from Amazon here.

Every entertainer needs a beautiful table setting, and that’s exactly what they’ll get with this Garden Tablecloth from Mosey Me. Perfect for summer dining, this multi-coloured floral cloth provides the perfect backdrop for any cooking enthusiasts feast.

You can buy the Mosey Me Garden Tablecloth ($220) from THE ICONIC here.

What about this wicker picnic basket to transport all their marvellous creations in? This picnic basket comes with a double handle, a split, dual-entry lid and an insulated cooler bag. It also doubles as a level surface for food and drinks and is perfect for summer festivities.

You can buy the Wicker Picnic Basket with Cooler ($79.64) from Amazon here.

We know every cooking enthusiast loves shopping at the farmer’s markets for fresh produce, so why not get them the perfect environmentally friendly bags to house it all in. This set from Seed & Sprout comes with two Seed & Sprout branded pocket totes, two Seed & Sprout branded mixed mesh totes, five assorted size mesh produce bags, four various size bulk food bags and a large bread bag.

You can get the Seed & Sprout Organic Farmers Market Set ($89) from THE ICONIC here.

Who doesn’t love ice cream?! Of course, this find might be a little selfish of us considering we’d gift it to our foodie friend in the hopes of eating fresh ice cream at every dinner party, but why not?! The Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker automatically senses the hardness of the mixture based on your selection and keeps it ready until it’s time to serve, so you’ll have perfectly creamy ice cream every scoop.

You can buy the Breville The Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker ($390) from Amazon here.

Bring style into the kitchen with the Half Moon Apron by Mosey Me. It is playful sophistication at its best with its oversize graphic shapes and beautiful palette of lilacs, blues and greys. We’re so obsessed that we want one for ourselves!

You can buy the Mosey Me Half Moon Apron ($80) from THE ICONIC here.

Help your foodie friend do away with single-use baking paper with the aptly named Un-Baking Paper by Seed & Sprout. It’s super simple to use and incredibly stylish. This reusable silicone sheet is a must for every home baker.

You can buy the Seed & Sprout Un-Baking Paper ($29) from THE ICONIC here.

Now you’ve got your foodie friend sorted, why not check out our gift ideas for gym lovers or gift ideas for the people in your life who love a cheeky gag gift.