Earn $US2,000 ($2,807) to Test and Review Sleep Products

Other than toddlers attempting to avoid naps, if you ask almost anyone else, they’ll tell you that they’re tired — if not exhausted. In addition to constantly being busy, many people would likely blame their persistent tiredness on a lack of restful sleep.

And with so many new products on the market promising to make us fall and stay asleep, it’s hard to know which — if any — are worth the sometimes-high price tags. If you’re thinking about trying some of them out, you may be interested in a new dream job contest that will pay you $US2,000 ($2,807) to do exactly that. Here’s what to know.

What the job entails

The position is with Sleep Junkie, which is looking for someone to test and review the latest sleeping aids and devices, in order to “curate the ultimate sleep guide for troubled sleepers worldwide,” according to the job description.

Over the course of eight weeks, the chosen candidate will review eight different sleep products — including pillows, bedding, eye masks, and apps — after testing each for a week. It will take approximately one hour to complete the review of each product via an online form. The person chosen for the role will earn $US2,000 ($2,807) for the time spent testing and reviewing the sleep products — all of which they get to keep.

The job requirements

In order to qualify for the position, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, based in the United States, have excellent writing skills, and own a smartphone that is compatible with sleep tracking apps. The eight-week product testing period will begin on January 22, 2022; anyone unavailable or unable to complete the tasks at that time should not apply.

And there is one more thing: Sleep Junkie is only looking for people who have difficulty sleeping. “If you’re a pro sleeper, please sit this one out,” the job description reads. They’re not joking: There is a second phase of the application process, in which those chosen to advance to the next round must wear sleep trackers for a period of time to prove that they do, in fact, struggle to fall asleep at night.

How to apply

If you meet all the requirements listed above, fill out the application form on this page (scroll down a bit and you’ll see it). In addition to all the usual contact information, you’ll also be asked to explain your typical night routine, including naming some of the struggles you face getting to sleep, in a minimum of 150 words. The deadline to apply is January 8, 2022.