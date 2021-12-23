Clean Up With up to $300 off Dyson Vacuums Today

If you’re one of those people who despises lugging around an old fashioned vacuum cleaner, but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy do I have some good news for you. Dyson is currently offering up to $300 off RRP on some of their most popular stick vacuums during their Boxing Day 2021 sales.

If you’ve never had the spare cash to invest in a Dyson, but have yearned for their supreme sucking abilities — now’s the time to get your hands on one of the below great deals.

Keep reading to shop those hefty discounts on the Dyson v7 cord-free, v7 motorhead, and the v8 Absolute.

Dyson v7 Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner was $599, now $449 (save $150)

The v7 is small but packs a huge punch. It has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and weighs only an itty-bitty 2.3kg, making it the lightest cord-free vacuum.

Dyson v7 Motorhead vacuum was $599, now $399

The Dyson v7 motorhead is Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuum that offers 30-minutes of fade-free suction. It also comes with a docking station, a no-touch bin emptying system and a direct drive cleaner head.

Dyson v8 Absolute vacuum was $899, now $599

This will have the hairballs that have accumulated in the corner of your bathroom gone in a jiffy (sorry for being gross) with its powerful suction for versatile cleaning. This model has around 40-minutes of suction time and comes with two cleaner heads and four different tools.

Gotta love a Dyson sale!