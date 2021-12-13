Level Up Your Life

Don’t Drink These Coke, Sprite, and Minute Maid Cans That May Be Contaminated With Metal

Published 1 hour ago: December 14, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Photo: Lukas Gojda, Shutterstock

Attention soda and juice drinkers: If that beverage you’re about to crack open is a Coca-Cola product, you’re going to want to check the label before taking a sip. That’s because some Minute Maid juices, Sprite, and Coca-Cola are part of a company-issued recall.

Technically, it’s two separate recalls (involving different batches of drinks), but both involve beverages potentially contamination with foreign substances — including metal. Here’s what to know.

The Minute Maid recall

The Coca-Cola Company (which owns Minute Maid products) has issued a recall for some of their beverages because of the possibility that they contain metal bolts or washers, Food Safety Network reports. The potentially impacted juices were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey, and don’t expire until 2022.

The recalled products are:

  • Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)
  • Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)
  • Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

The Coca-Cola and Sprite recall

This one was issued on November 24, 2021, according to a memo from the Department of Defence All Food and Drug Activity. Again, the reason for the recall is the potential for “foreign matter” in the beverages — although this time, no other information is provided on what, exactly, it might be. But we do know that the products were distributed in multiple Southeastern states, and also have expiration dates in 2022.

Here are the recalled products, which are all sold in rectangular “fridge packs” containing 12 cans:

  • Coca-Cola 340.19 g cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

  • Coca-Cola 340.19 g cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

  • Sprite 340.19 g cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

If you have purchased any of these Minute Maid, Coca-Cola, or Sprite products, don’t drink them. Instead, return them to the retail where you bought the beverages for a refund.

 

About the Author

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

