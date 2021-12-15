7 Kitchen Appliance Bargains That Will Make Christmas Dinner a Breeze

Silly season is upon us, which means that when my family asks me to bring a plate for Christmas dinner, I have to at least pretend that I don’t just cook chips and nuggets in my air fryer every night. That’s why I decided it was time to call in the big guns and find myself some kitchen essentials to start practising with.

I know what you’re thinking, kitchen tools can be a massive drain on an already slim bank account at this time of year. Still, if you know where to look (*ahem* Amazon’s kitchen deals), you’ll be surprised to find you can save a buck (or 50) on coffee makers, toasters, frypans, microwaves, knife sets, waffle makers and more.

So, please, allow me to share my haul…

If you love pasta but have never made your noodles from scratch, today could be the day that you start, as the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker is currently on sale. It’s fully automatic, so the only thing you need to do is add in the ingredients for your pasta dough, and away you go. A nice alternative to that Christmas turkey you always burn.

You can buy the Philips Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker was $359, now $291 (save $68) from Amazon here.

Abolish the traditional roast dinner and down a classic Aussie treat for Christmas, thanks to one of these nifty little pie makers. With over 100 5-star reviews on Amazon, users agree that it’s easy to use, easy to clean and great value for money. Oh, and don’t forget the tomato sauce.

You can buy the Sunbeam Pie Magic was $49.95, now $42 (save $7.95) from Amazon here.

Boil up to six eggs or poach two eggs with this compact egg cooker. It comes with a non-stick coating and a handy buzzer, so you’ll never have to worry about over-cooking them. This is handy if anyone asks you to make breakfast the morning after.

You can buy the Sunbeam Poach, And Boil Egg Cooker was $49.95, now $39 (save $10.95) from Amazon here.

It wouldn’t be a kitchen essentials round-up without the one appliance I will forever live and swear by my Philips Air Fryer. With 1.4kg capacity, you can fry, bake, grill or roast for the WHOLE family. My specialty? Air fryer chips, but you can also make a killer pork crackling in there.

You can buy the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL was $429, now $359.95 (save $69.05) from Amazon here.

From marinating salmon, chicken, steaks (and even tofu for my vegetarians out there) to extending the lifespan of your deli meats and Christmas dinner leftovers, a vacuum sealer is a kitchen essential you never knew you needed.

You can buy the FoodSaver VS7850 Controlled Seal Vacuum Sealer was $299, now $205 (save $94) from Amazon here.

This handy multi-cooker does it all with slow cooking, air frying, pressure cooking, rice cooking and even to sautéing abilities wrapped up in the one appliance. It also comes with a 6-litre non-stick aluminium pot, as well as a free selection of baking essentials, including a frying basket, roasting rack, measuring cup, spoon, lid cooling stand and recipe book. How’s all that for more than 60 per cent off?

You can buy the Healthy Choice Multi-Cooker was $399.95, now $148 (save $251.95) from eBay here.

Now’s the time to prepare fresh, flavoursome and healthy dinners in about one third of the average cooking time with this highly-rated Scanpan pressure cooker. Besides being an efficient helper in your kitchen, it also boasts the highest safety rating and conforms to all safety standards. What’s better than this baby being on sale at a killer price? It should hopefully come in time for Christmas (according to postage predictions), so you can use it for Chrissy lunch.

You can buy the Scanpan Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker was $449, now $169.95 (save $279.05) from eBay here.