Cobra Kai Season 4 Is Almost Here, This Is What You Need To Know

Alright, Karate Kid fans. We have some updates on the next instalment of Cobra Kai, so listen up. Netflix has revealed it will be releasing the fourth season of Cobra Kai this year.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What is Cobra Kai?

If you’re new to the series, Cobra Kai is a spin-off series based on the key characters (all of them) of the Karate Kid films. Focused on the rivalry that exists between leads Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the series is centred on local dojos and the kids who train within them.

Who is in the series?

One of the reasons this show is so well-loved is that it offers a heaping serve of nostalgia with the cast.

As mentioned above, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio have reprised their roles of Johnny and Daniel, but the series also features Martin Kove (John Kreese), Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi) and even Elisabeth Shue (as Ali Mills).

It also stars Xolo Maridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (as Eli Moskowitz), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Peyton List (as Tory Nichols) and Gianni DeCenzo (as Demetri).

When is Cobra Kai’s season 4 release date?

Netflix confirmed a while back that the series would return for season 4 in December 2021. But after that, we had radio silence for a good chunk of time.

Thankfully, during Netflix’s TUDUM event, the streaming service announced to fans a concrete release date for season 4 of Cobra Kai: December 31, 2021. Starting off the new year right, some might say.

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer

While we don’t yet have a full trailer for the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, we do have a couple of sneak peeks available.

Here’s your first look, released by Netflix a good few months back:

And here is the latest promo, released on September 26 at TUDUM. This most recent clip for Cobra Kai season 4 came with the following, telling caption:

“…the battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens. New alliances. Higher than ever stakes. Who will take it all at the All Valley Tournament?”

Where can I watch seasons 1-3 of Cobra Kai?

As you may have gathered from the many Netflix mentions in this article, seasons one through three of Cobra Kai are ready and waiting for you to stream on Netflix now. Start watching here.

How about the Karate Kid films?

If you’re keen to take all the way back to the ’80s before the season 4 release date for Cobra Kai you can watch the original Karate Kid movies on Netflix too.

And if you need more binge-worthy content, check out this list of Netflix series that are essential viewing.

This article has been updated with additional details since its original publish date.