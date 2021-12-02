These Are The Best NBN 50 Deals In Australia Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet, balancing speed and value. You get a big speed boost from ADSL, but the monthly bill is a bit more palatable than an NBN 100 plan. For many, they’re just right.

As it stands, $70 per month is about the average for a full price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend as little as $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 promo is one of the cheapest plans around. You’ll pay just $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, $64.95 per month is one of the most affordable picks for an NBN 50 plan.

Tangerine is a hair behind, where you’ll be up for $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. This plan is also contract-free, and Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy during your first two weeks, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. Just be aware that you can’t get a refund for your modem if you purchase one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Superloop’s NBN 50 deal is almost identical to Tangerine, but five cents per month more expensive. The telco bills $54.95 for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Dodo is a little pricier at $58 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. If you’re willing to bundle your gas and electricity, you can save a further $10 per month. This offer is only available in New South Wales and Victoria, however.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan will normally set you back $80 per month, but that drops down to $65 per month if you’ve got a postpaid mobile plan with the telco.

Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free. Be aware that if you opt for Vodafone’s optional modem, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee you leave in your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $7.50 per month left in your two-year term.

Similarly, MATE typically charges $69 per month for an NBN 50 plan. If you sign-up to one of its SIM-only mobile plans, you’ll save a further $10 per month off your total bill. MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with a 10GB allowance, and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 20GB is a better pick, however. MATE’s NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

In addition, if you sign up before the end of the year and use the promo code ECHODOT, you’ll get a free 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot.

Lastly, if you’re keen to try Telsta’s budget brand Belong, you’ll get your first month free, will score a free modem (normally billed at $60) and nab $80 of mobile credit in case you want to move your number across too. Belong’s NBN 50 plan is billed at $70 per month. Both Belong NBN and mobile plans and contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website