9 of the Best Movies on Disney+ You Don’t Want to Miss

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ is known as the home of all things Marvel, Star Wars and (obviously) Disney – some of the best, and most entertaining movie titles around. Now that the streaming service has been around for a couple of years it’s chock full of new and exclusive content to entertain you for months of movie nights to come.

Here are some of the best movies you can find on Disney+ right now from all your favourite pop-culture universes.

The best movies on Disney+

Nomadland

Thanks to Star on Disney+ we Aussie have access to an epic catalogue of critically acclaimed and blockbuster movies. One of those is 2021’s Best Picture winner Nomadland.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who is only the second woman to win Best Director at the Oscars, Nomadland stars Francis McDormand as a van-dwelling nomad who travels America doing interesting jobs and meeting even more interesting people.

Watch Nomadland here.

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)

The entire Star Wars catalogue is available on Disney+, but if you want to go back to where it all began you can’t go past A New Hope.

The epic heroes tale introduces us to Luke Skywalker who teams up with Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi on a galaxy-hopping adventure to save Princess Leia and put a stop to Darth Vader and the Empire.

Watch Star Wars: A New Hope here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi was delayed in cinemas far too many times but it was definitely worth the wait and now you can re-watch it as many times as you like on Disney+.

Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero movie certainly did not disappoint. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is full of epic fight sequences, awesome mythology and a bunch of new characters you’ll absolutely love. Shang-Chi has a big future ahead of him in the MCU so don’t miss his origin story.

Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here.

Luca

Want to take a summer European vacation even though you can’t travel? Look no further than Luca.

Pixar’s latest heartwarming tale takes place in the beautiful Italian Riviera where two young sea monsters dream of living life as humans. As Luca starts to get attached to his new human life his identity as a sea monster is put in jeopardy.

Watch Luca here.

Cruella

Disney has a history of famous villains but we hardly ever get to hear their side of the story. Cruella gives us insight into how Estella went from a young aspiring fashion designer to the notorious Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmations fame.

Emma Stone is unbeatable in the role and there’s a sequel coming down the pipe so make sure you catch up on Cruella first.

Watch Cruella here.

Jojo Rabbit

Another Oscar-winner on Disney+ you can’t miss is Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

A young German boy whose imaginary best friend is Hitler has to re-evaluate his thinking after he learns a Jewish girl is hiding in his house. Jojo Rabbit will have you crying both tears of sadness and of laughter.

Watch Jojo Rabbit here.

Free Solo

Disney+ is also home to National Geographic and one of the best films from the brand is undoubtedly Free Solo.

The movie follows the incredible white-knuckle journey of professional rock climber Alex Honnold who attempts to be the first to climb El Capitan’s 900-metre rock face without a rope.

Watch Free Solo here.

Hamilton

Hamilton is easily one of the biggest musicals to break through on Broadway in recent memory. The show launched itself into the cultural conversation, made stars out of its cast and remains almost impossible to get tickets to.

For years the only way to see Hamilton was to fork out hundreds of dollars on both tickets and airfares to catch the show live on Broadway or the West End but thanks to the official recording hitting Disney+, you no longer need to be in the room where it happens.

You’ll come away with new knowledge of America’s founding fathers plus a bunch of hit songs you’ll never get out of your head.

Watch Hamilton here.

Free Guy

Another new movie you may have missed in cinemas is Free Guy. Ryan Reynolds stars in the film as Guy, a bank teller who learns he’s a background character in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his story.

Free Guy is full of video game easter eggs and plenty of comedy thanks to its stellar cast which also includes Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery.

Watch Free Guy here.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of all the great titles you can watch on Disney+.

If you want to check it out for yourself you can sign up to Disney+ here and while you’re at it, check out our list of the best TV series on the service.